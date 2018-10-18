Women to pop the big question

Women are no longer waiting to be swept off their feet.

They are sweeping away old- fashioned norms of waiting for a man to put a ring on it.

Next month we will see how brave SA females take the leap and pop the big "Will you marry me?" question.

The show, titled Marry Me Now, which premieres on 1Magic (Channel 103) at 7pm on November 2, shows just how far eligible women will go to secure the proverbial lifetime of romantic bliss.

"Marry Me Now, which will be hosted by Talitha Ndima, takes viewers on an exciting yet nerve-racking journey as these women who clearly know what they want, are given a platform to share their story and take their relationships to the next level. It's about taking a serious step in a couple's relationship but not in a conventional way, so one can't help but hold their breath in anticipation of the answer," says Reneilwe Sema, director of Local Entertainment Channels at M-Net.