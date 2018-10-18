Women to pop the big question
Women are no longer waiting to be swept off their feet.
They are sweeping away old- fashioned norms of waiting for a man to put a ring on it.
Next month we will see how brave SA females take the leap and pop the big "Will you marry me?" question.
The show, titled Marry Me Now, which premieres on 1Magic (Channel 103) at 7pm on November 2, shows just how far eligible women will go to secure the proverbial lifetime of romantic bliss.
"Marry Me Now, which will be hosted by Talitha Ndima, takes viewers on an exciting yet nerve-racking journey as these women who clearly know what they want, are given a platform to share their story and take their relationships to the next level. It's about taking a serious step in a couple's relationship but not in a conventional way, so one can't help but hold their breath in anticipation of the answer," says Reneilwe Sema, director of Local Entertainment Channels at M-Net.
She explains that a bride, already wearing her wedding dress, will approach her partner and ask for his hand in marriage.
Before she does this, she is given only three days to plan the proposal and dream wedding.
She is supplied with a wedding planner and a set wedding budget.
She chooses her dream décor, cake, flower arrangement, menu, wedding dress and partner's suit.
Her family and friends, as well as her partner's relatives, are all in on the scheme. It's her task to get them all to show up on her big day and keep her plan a secret until her big reveal. But will he say yes? The couple get married on the spot if the groom agrees.