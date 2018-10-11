Shark bait fear can't spoil Durban fun

The cold weather this weekend makes me long for the incredible beaches and tropical weather that my Durban friends get to experience most of the year.

After visiting two weeks ago for a spring break special, I feel the urge to take full advantage of the Durban Tsogo Sun specials that start again on October 25.

I was invited to the opulent but relaxing Garden Court South Beach.

Before checking in I rushed to get some of the city's famous Indian spices - there's really no difference in quality, but a whole lot in price.

Garden Court South Beach, located on the beach front with an executive suite looking out to the pool and the luscious beach in the distance, isn't too far from Moses Mabhida Stadium and other attractions.

OK, so the pool was supposed to be heated and wasn't, but the heat rising off the paving was enough to give me palpitations, making the cool dip refreshing after the long drive from Joburg. After freshening up I hit the beach barefoot and stopped for a quick lunch at Harpoon Harrys - a definite no-no for anything fishy or bunny related.

Joe Cools on the beach front is a much better option and provides the perfect ambience to watch the sun set with a sundowner in hand.