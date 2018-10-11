ThirstyThursday: black-owned alcohol brands we are loving

Soweto Gold was co-founded in 2013 by Ndumiso Madlala. "I realised how popular microbreweries were all over the world but not in South African townships, which didn’t make sense,” says the entrepreneur. “The township is where most of the beer-loving people live. That's when I saw an opportunity to build the first microbrewery in Soweto. Though I was born and bred in KZN, I chose to put my business in Soweto because it’s a township everyone can resonate with, you don’t have to be from there to feel at home there,” says Madlala. Soweto Gold has grown over the years, partnering with Heineken in August 2017. “Having Heineken come on board has really helped to grow our business. We’ve been able to reach a market we wouldn’t have been able to reach if we continued doing alone,” said Madlala.

sowetogold.co.za; available at leading liquor outlets