Shwashwi

Lady Zamar's Idols SA look sets Twitter on fire

By tshisalive - 10 September 2018 - 14:41

Lady Zamar's "unique and avant-garde" fashion sense became the talk of the town once again when she performed at the Idols SA top 10 announcement on Sunday night.

The Charlotte hitmaker hit the Twitter trends list moments after tweeps found out she was set to perform.

Even though Lady Zamar's performance was on point it was overshadowed by the sheer‚ blue lace jumpsuit she wore.

The singer's designer came under fire‚ with some tweeps calling for the person to be sacked.

