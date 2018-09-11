Idols SA top 10 contestant Thando creates confident stage personality
Idols South Africa season 14 contestant Thando Mngomezulu channels her inner ‘Sasha Fierce’ to get through her lack of confidence.
The 19-year-old, who made this season’s top 10 on Sunday, said that she was working on her character following concerns raised by both fans and judges.
The judges urged that she work on her shy and dull personality as it might work against her in the competition.
Speaking at a media briefing following the announcement of the top 10, Thando said that, like Beyoncé, she channels her inner alter ego to overcome her shy personality when she gets on stage.
“Naturally I’m very shy which doesn’t really work in the competition but since I’ve been in the competition I’ve been getting advice from my vocal coach and she advised me to create this person when I come on stage, this different person. For example, like Beyoncé is Sasha Fierce when she goes on stage,” she said.
“She was like 'this personality is not gonna work on stage, so create someone when you come on stage, someone confident, someone who is not that shy’.”
Thando believes that this method is helping her a lot when it comes to her performances.
“I believe personally that I have been working on my confidence, I am way better than before and I’m still gonna work on it.”
Thando is joined in the Idols SA’s season 14 top 10 by: Yanga Sobetwa, 17, Nosipho Silinda, 18, Ntokozo Makhathini, 18, Zamagambu Memela aka Xae, 19, Mthokozisi Nqcobo, 20, Thato Makape, 23, Lincoln Lewis, 22, and Niyaaz Arendse, 22.