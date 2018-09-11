Idols SA top 10 contestant Thando creates confident stage personality

Idols South Africa season 14 contestant Thando Mngomezulu channels her inner ‘Sasha Fierce’ to get through her lack of confidence.

The 19-year-old, who made this season’s top 10 on Sunday, said that she was working on her character following concerns raised by both fans and judges.

The judges urged that she work on her shy and dull personality as it might work against her in the competition.

Speaking at a media briefing following the announcement of the top 10, Thando said that, like Beyoncé, she channels her inner alter ego to overcome her shy personality when she gets on stage.