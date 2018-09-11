Ntombi follows in hubby Heavy K's footsteps

Her husband, Heavy K, is a dance music powerhouse, and now Ntombi stakes her own claim in the field.

Ntombi had her baptism of fire when she was thrown in the deep end with her performance on Idols SA on Sunday night, watched by more than a million viewers.

Ntombi, whose full name is Ntombikayise Nguse, features on her husband's latest track titled Let Them Talk, which also features Nigerian star Niniola of Maradona fame.

The singer, who is originally from Port Elizabeth, told Sowetan that she came to Johannesburg a few years ago to audition on Idols.

"I honestly never thought that my first live performance would be on such a big show," said Ntombi. "Truly speaking, it's all blessings. It will always be a day that I will never forget in my music career."

The mother of two said she took tips from her award-winning husband in preparation for her first live performance.

"I put in a lot of practice in it, and fortunately enough for me, I have a partner who is able to give me a lot of valuable advice," she added.