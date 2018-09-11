Ntombi follows in hubby Heavy K's footsteps
Her husband, Heavy K, is a dance music powerhouse, and now Ntombi stakes her own claim in the field.
Ntombi had her baptism of fire when she was thrown in the deep end with her performance on Idols SA on Sunday night, watched by more than a million viewers.
Ntombi, whose full name is Ntombikayise Nguse, features on her husband's latest track titled Let Them Talk, which also features Nigerian star Niniola of Maradona fame.
The singer, who is originally from Port Elizabeth, told Sowetan that she came to Johannesburg a few years ago to audition on Idols.
"I honestly never thought that my first live performance would be on such a big show," said Ntombi. "Truly speaking, it's all blessings. It will always be a day that I will never forget in my music career."
The mother of two said she took tips from her award-winning husband in preparation for her first live performance.
"I put in a lot of practice in it, and fortunately enough for me, I have a partner who is able to give me a lot of valuable advice," she added.
Ntombi said the single seeks to address rumours and talk about her marriage from other people.
"The Let Them Talk single is Heavy K's song. I was only featured in it, but the reason behind the song was because people had so much to say about our relationship.
"This song was mainly directed to the people who had a lot of negativity to say about us, because we realised that we can only control so much and what people say about us unfortunately we cannot control, so we will just let them talk," she said.
Ntombi, who describes herself as hardworking, said she was still busy finishing her degree in business administration.
She also runs the Womanhood is a Calling initiative which aims at empowering women.
Other performances on Idols on Sunday came from Thami Shobede, rapper K.O, DJ Maphorisa and Moonchild Sanelley who set the stage on fire with their famous track Walk yePhara.
This weekend saw six eliminations from Idols leaving 10 contestants to battle it out each week during live performances from next week.
The contestants who made it through include King B Melato from Kagiso, youngest vocalist Yanga Sobetwa from Cape Town and Joburg's Thando Mngomezulu.