Minnie Dlamini celebrates one year anniversary

By SowetanLIVE - 19 September 2018 - 10:10
Minnie Dlamini.
Image: Supplied/Showmax

TV personality Minnie Dlamini  recently celebrated her  one year wedding anniversary.

She shared this image of herself on social media and captioned it:  I’m such a weirdo 🤣 It’s my 1st Anniversary y’all 🎉🎉🎉 #TheJoneses #MrsJones 💎 

Designer Gert Johan Coetzee also posted a throwback picture of the happy couple. 

