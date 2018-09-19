Minnie Dlamini celebrates one year anniversary
TV personality Minnie Dlamini recently celebrated her one year wedding anniversary.
She shared this image of herself on social media and captioned it: I’m such a weirdo 🤣 It’s my 1st Anniversary y’all 🎉🎉🎉 #TheJoneses #MrsJones 💎
Designer Gert Johan Coetzee also posted a throwback picture of the happy couple.
All about That Day, This Lady and This Dress.. Breathtaking @minniedlamini on her most special day one year ago. #mrsjones Draped in a spectacular wedding Couture gown by Gert-Johan Coetzee #gertjohancoetzee #Alwayswinning #bridalinspiration #bridaldress #bridalcouture #bridalgowns