Pastor's gay partner leaves home

Celebrity gay polygamist Enoch Kolobe has lost one of his three gay partners that he refers to as "wives".

The controversial pastor of Zion Apostolic Church Brother Mission who is also a sangoma, shot to fame when he officiated an interracial gay marriage on wildly popular reality show Our Perfect Wedding, lost the first of his three gay partners, Sifiso Zwane, after he walked out on their union.

The sad tale will be revealed in the upcoming episodes of Kolobe's reality TV show Umdeni on DStv's dedicated love channel Moja Love.

Kolobe was not available to speak to Sunday World but his son Bongani confirmed that Zwane went back to his home for unknown reasons.

Bongani said viewers would be taken into his father's confidence about Zwane's departure from their Dennilton, Limpopo household in the next few weeks as the show progresses.

Kolobe initially had two wives with whom he had 20 children. Five of his children are gay and five are lesbian.

After the death of the first wife and the separation from the second wife, the pastor then decided to wed three gay men who he considers to be his helpers. Each one of them has special duties in the family.