PHOTOS | Lebo Gunguluza’s lavish Mauritius white wedding
Flamboyant business tycoon Lebo Gunguluza and his wife Lebo Mokoena had a lavish white wedding in Mauritius on Saturday.
The luxurious shindig was held at the romantic and tropical hotel LUX* Grand Gaube.
The bride was breathtaking in a heavily embellished gown, while the groom looked dapper in a white tuxedo jacket.
I hope through the years you become even better friends and share every possible kind of happiness life can bring. Congrats @lebo_jojo_mokoena and @lebogunguluza May your marriage be filled with all the right ingredients: a heap of love, a dash of humor, a touch of romance, and a spoonful of understanding. May your joy last forever. Congratulations!🎈🍾🎊🎉
Guests were encouraged to wear white judging by snapshots on social media shared by attendees Thembi Seete (with partner Collen Mashawana) and Jabulani ‘Cashflow’ Ngcobo (with partner Tumi Linx).
The couple had a colourful traditional wedding last October.
They were also rocked by a sex scandal early last year, after their sex tape was leaked on social media.
"It's an old video that we took in Cape Town two years ago on holiday. It was even before our son was born,” Gunguluza told Sowetan at the time.
"There's nothing wrong I did with my wife. It was our own private video that she wanted to keep at home. It was to keep memories of our holidays.”