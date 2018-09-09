PHOTOS | Lebo Gunguluza’s lavish Mauritius white wedding

View this post on Instagram

I hope through the years you become even better friends and share every possible kind of happiness life can bring. Congrats @lebo_jojo_mokoena and @lebogunguluza May your marriage be filled with all the right ingredients: a heap of love, a dash of humor, a touch of romance, and a spoonful of understanding. May your joy last forever. Congratulations!🎈🍾🎊🎉