Uzalo actor Simphiwe Majozi was in no way pressured to stop using public transport because of his "celeb status"‚ but decided to buy a car because his job was at risk.

When chatting to TshisaLIVE‚ Majozi explained that he saw no problem with taking public transport until it would take him an hour to get to work when the trip was supposed to be just 10 minutes.

"Soon after I joined Uzalo‚ I had to make some lifestyle changes. Like‚ at that time I didn't have a car so I took taxis to work. Taking the taxis started to become a hassle‚ with so many people putting me under pressure‚ you know asking questions and asking for pictures. It was not wrong in any way and I couldn't even blame them..."

Every time Majozi pulled up at the rank‚ it would be problematic.

"It is not that I was running away from people‚ not at all. The thing is I would end up being late‚ especially for the morning (8am) shoots or even earlier because I wasn't going to dismiss people who asked for my time. I am not 'those kind of celebrities' that think they are better."

Celebrities don't have it easy‚ once they pop up on TV screens and taking a taxis can be the most daunting thing for them. They get anything from selfie requests and experiencing the taxi breaking down on your way to work‚ to the constant "why don't you have a car‚ you are a celebrity" remarks.