AKA has once again opened up about his relationship with his ex Bonang Matheba‚ claiming that he "sacrificed everything" to make their relationship work

The pair split at the end of 2017 and is something that AKA has spoken about in his music since.

Shortly after releasing his latest album that makes a boat-load of references to his former relationship‚ the Supa Mega told Slikour that the romance took a toll on his baby mama and his relationship with his mom.

"Now that I am out of the relationship‚ I can now big her (DJ Zinhle) up for being a great mom and being an amazing woman. My mom‚ our relationship was obviously strained for obvious reasons but when I say‚ 'when I left my baby mama I thought you were my soulmate'‚ I f*cking sacrificed everything. There is no guarantees in life but if you let go of the sh*t I let go of and throw yourself 100 percent in‚ you figure 'we're going all the way‚ right' but life doesn't work like that."