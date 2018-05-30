Why the nerves?

“My first song was supposed to come out a week after Wololo. But when I heard Wololo‚ this is even before it blew up‚ I knew it was a hit and I freaked out. That song was amazing‚ so I was like no no no‚ pull back I’m not releasing this song right now.”

So why do you think you are ready now?

“People like aboTira said to me‚ 'you know what you need to let it go. If it’s a nice song it’s a nice song and people will like it and if not they won’t like it and you’ll move on and make another track. So I have been receiving motivation from giants in the industry and they are helping me‚ you know with where I want to be.”

Okay so what kind of music is it and what is the plan of action?

“That was the biggest problem I had‚ in terms of finding my sound. So what we actually decided on was that instead of dropping an album‚ I’ll just drop singles of the different genres I am able to do‚ that I enjoy doing. My album will be directed by the reactions of the singles. So if people respond better to tribal house or to soul music‚ then that’s what I’ll do. I don’t wanna make music that people don’t wanna hear.

Okay… so how long do we have to camp on your social media before you give us the music?

“Well not too long. I’ve been recording my studio sessions but didn’t wanna raise hopes in people. But the music is ready‚ it's just a matter of timing and I've been keeping everything to myself to avoid unnecessary pressure."

What can we expect?

“I’ve worked with different people and have songs in different languages. I just finished a song in Hindi‚ like yes the Indian language. I also have a song in Portuguese. Someone decided to teach me Hindi I took it a bit too deep and asked how to I say certain things in Hindi and it became a song.”

And to your fans waiting in anticipation?

“Be ready. You must be ready! You know what; I’m one of the people you don’t give a chance to. I’m too hungry‚ I don’t let go of chances. Uzalo gave me a chance to do three episodes in the first season and look at me now? So that’s just who I am. I am too hungry to let go of chances.”

If you've heard his alter-ego Gold Diva sing or his Uzalo character... then you will know that hearing Khaya is going to super exciting. Will it be a yay or nay... only time can tell.