Living on the other side of the country from her hubby has been difficult for Uzalo star Dawn Thandeka King‚ but says that despite the demands of fame they were winning at this love thing.

Dawn‚ who stays in KZN while her family is based in Joburg‚ told TshisaLIVE that she makes a plan to visit the city of gold as often as possible and spend quality time with her hubby Jabulani Msomi and their little ones.

"When I started on Uzalo I had to leave my youngest‚ who was only a year old. It was difficult but we had to make it work. The family was very excited for me and they have been a rock of support for me ever since. Of course I miss them often but I also see them often."

While Dawn and Jabulani have kept their relationship out of the headlines‚ Dawn has still been stung by the "gossip of the industry"‚ with reports claiming that she was getting cosy with an Uzalo co-star.

Dawn denied the claims and said that too often society makes it difficult for women and men to just be friends without any strings attached.