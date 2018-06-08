While social media has only recently woken up to talking openly about the domestic abuse that usually happens behind closed doors‚ Nyalleng Thibedi was one of the first few famous faces to publicly share that she was an abuse victim.

Eight years later‚ Thibedi is scarred and continues to heal daily but is definitely the embodiment of strength for many women.

The Uzalo actor reflected on her healing journey and how acting has been her therapy.

"Personally‚ I deal with things differently and usually I just ignore the feelings. So for me‚ having to apply some parts of my past in my acting turned out to be a good thing for me‚ because then I had to confront the hurt. It's acting therapy."

Her Uzalo character‚ Zekhethelo‚ went through the most when her mother was willing to prostitute her to the landlord for rent. Thibedi said it wasn't the same situation she had been in but abuse had the same character traits‚ like the warning signs that are so often ignored.