Former Uzalo actress and musician Thandeka Zulu announced earlier this year that she was expecting her first child with AfroSoul band member Sabelo ‘Muji’ Ngema.

Now‚ as she prepares to become a mother‚ she celebrated her impending arrival with a baby shower surrounded by close friends and family.

Wearing a blue dress and a blue sash with the words “mom to be‚” Thandeka said that she felt loved by all of the spoils.