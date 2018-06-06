Pic of The Day

Inside Thandeka Zulu's baby shower

06 June 2018 - 08:29
Thandeka Zulu.
Thandeka Zulu.
Image: INSTAGRAM

Former Uzalo actress and musician Thandeka Zulu announced earlier this year that she was expecting her first child with AfroSoul band member Sabelo ‘Muji’ Ngema.

Now‚ as she prepares to become a mother‚ she celebrated her impending arrival with a baby shower surrounded by close friends and family.

Wearing a blue dress and a blue sash with the words “mom to be‚” Thandeka said that she felt loved by all of the spoils.

Lord I’m thankful 🙏🏾😭😭 #mazulubabyshower

A post shared by Mazulu afrosoul 🇿🇦 (@mazulurealsoulsa) on

“I can’t express the way I’m feeling right now for what you did. From taking your time and coming to your contributions. I see Muji Jnr being very spoilt honestly I wasn’t expecting this I’m out of words.”

Mother to be. @mazulurealsoulsa Umuhle...

A post shared by Muji (@muji_afrosoul) on

She also paid tribute to her king.

“Istufuza. Thank you Lord for trusting me ????. Thank you so much @muji–afrosoul my king for everything.”

Check out some snaps from her day.

Thank you @snl_events cc @bonnyface_ndlela @lindelwa_gumede #MazuluBabyShower

A post shared by Mazulu afrosoul 🇿🇦 (@mazulurealsoulsa) on

🙏🏾🙏🏾😘😘😘 #mazulubabyshower #suprisebabyshower

A post shared by Mazulu afrosoul 🇿🇦 (@mazulurealsoulsa) on

Trending

Latest Videos

Jason Rohde demonstrates how he found his wife’s lifeless body
Explainer: Why the High Court in Bloemfontein freed the Guptas' assets
X