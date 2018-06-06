Inside Thandeka Zulu's baby shower
Former Uzalo actress and musician Thandeka Zulu announced earlier this year that she was expecting her first child with AfroSoul band member Sabelo ‘Muji’ Ngema.
Now‚ as she prepares to become a mother‚ she celebrated her impending arrival with a baby shower surrounded by close friends and family.
Wearing a blue dress and a blue sash with the words “mom to be‚” Thandeka said that she felt loved by all of the spoils.
“I can’t express the way I’m feeling right now for what you did. From taking your time and coming to your contributions. I see Muji Jnr being very spoilt honestly I wasn’t expecting this I’m out of words.”
She also paid tribute to her king.
“Istufuza. Thank you Lord for trusting me ????. Thank you so much @muji–afrosoul my king for everything.”
Check out some snaps from her day.
I can't express the way I'm feeling right now for what you did. From taking your time and coming to your contributions. I see Muji Jnr being very spoilt honestly I wasn't expecting this I'm out of words. #mazulubabyshower #suprisebabyshower🍼 @djhappygalsa @nocxymabika @jacintangobese @zinhlemaphumulo1 @nomalungelo91 @raquel_lochenberg @nustab @dumantando @naimakaysa @snengwenya92