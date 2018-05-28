Khaya Dladla has slammed local celeb pals who live for showing off on Instagram‚ saying that artists need to learn to accumulate wealth and give aspiring youth a realistic expectation of the industry.

Even though Khaya has been in the entertainment industry for over a decade‚ he only became widely known after his Uzalo debut. He told TshisaLIVE that the most disturbing thing about fame was the mentality that you have to look "rich."

"There are so many artists out there - none of them own property - they just have cars and‚ in fact‚ the cars belong to the bank. Artists aren't rich and we need to learn to accumulate wealth."

Khaya said the lengths that South African celebrities would go to appear as if they are rich still shocks him.

He added that no matter how many times he'd watched some of his fellow celebs being irresponsible with money‚ it was still hard for him to talk to some of them because most of them believe they are better.