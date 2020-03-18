President Cyril Ramaphosa says companies in financial distress will have to be helped by the government as part of its relief programme to minimise the economic impact of Covid-19.

Ramaphosa made the announcement after a meeting with all parties represented in parliament‚ which was held at Tuynhuys in Cape Town on Wednesday morning.

During the meeting attended by 14 political parties‚ Ramaphosa said several proposals were made to him about what the government should do to mitigate the economic impact of the coronavirus.

The government‚ which was in continuous consultations with business leaders and other key multisectoral stakeholders‚ was expected to announce an economic relief package as Covid-19 takes its toll on businesses.

“All social partners‚ specifically government‚ business and labour‚ need to jointly develop and implement measures to mitigate the economic impact of Covid-19. Companies in distress need to be helped ... there's a proposal that has come from the leaders of political parties.

“A number of very useful and positive proposals were put forward and political leaders have also said that they want to add to some of the proposals that we need to shore up our economy‚ because we all realise that the impact on the economy is going to be quite devastating.

“So as government we've said we're open to suggestions.”

Ramaphosa said a UIF contribution holiday and accelerated processing of VAT refunds had also been proposed.

The DA on Tuesday proposed that there be a pay freeze on the loans owed by businesses and families to help them cope financially‚ as Covid-19 directly affected their lives and operations. The DA said its proposed four months' payment holiday should cover business loans‚ mortgages‚ bonds and vehicle finance loans.

Ramaphosa also called for an end to panic bulk-buying by citizens.