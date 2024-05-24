Kaizer Chiefs interim coach Cavin Johnson will surely be eager to sign off what has been a troubled short stint at the club with a win that will secure them a top eight slot, in their final game of the season against the already axed Cape Town Spurs at Cape Town Stadium tomorrow (3pm).
A few months ago, Chiefs sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jr confirmed that Chiefs will have a new technical team next season, meaning Johnson's spell as a caretaker coach ends tomorrow, having initially joined Chiefs as head of academy in September before he was appointed coach on an interim basis when the club sacked Molefi Ntseki in October.
Johnson's tenure at Naturena has been nothing short of disappointment, with the team breaking several unwanted records like conceding five goals for the first time in the PSL era when they were thumped 5-1 by champions Mamelodi Sundowns at the start of this month.
Last month, Chiefs failed to score a goal in four successive league games, equaling the club's worst ever run of 2007 where they also failed to net in four games in a row.
Chiefs aim to end poor season with win
Ditlhokwe confident they'll make top 8
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
Kaizer Chiefs interim coach Cavin Johnson will surely be eager to sign off what has been a troubled short stint at the club with a win that will secure them a top eight slot, in their final game of the season against the already axed Cape Town Spurs at Cape Town Stadium tomorrow (3pm).
A few months ago, Chiefs sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jr confirmed that Chiefs will have a new technical team next season, meaning Johnson's spell as a caretaker coach ends tomorrow, having initially joined Chiefs as head of academy in September before he was appointed coach on an interim basis when the club sacked Molefi Ntseki in October.
Johnson's tenure at Naturena has been nothing short of disappointment, with the team breaking several unwanted records like conceding five goals for the first time in the PSL era when they were thumped 5-1 by champions Mamelodi Sundowns at the start of this month.
Last month, Chiefs failed to score a goal in four successive league games, equaling the club's worst ever run of 2007 where they also failed to net in four games in a row.
Rulani urges Downs fans to emulate Man City
Chiefs need to beat Spurs to hold onto their eighth slot on the DStv Premiership standings. Centre-back Thatayaone Ditlhokwe has stressed the significance of winning against the already relegated Urban Warriors to cement their spot in the top eight. Ditlhokwe reckons Spurs are dangerous because they have nothing to lose after being chopped.
“This last game is still very important and we are preparing very seriously in order to solidify our spot in the top eight. They may already be relegated but that can make them dangerous because they have nothing to lose, and we have a lot to lose,'' Ditlhokwe told the Chiefs media department.
Chiefs are level on points with AmaZulu and Polokwane City in the ninth and 10th positions respectively but boast a better goal difference. Ditlhokwe is mindful that failing to win in the Mother City would put them at risk of being leapfrogged.
“There is a chance of the other teams on the same points overtaking us, which is why we are focused first and foremost on winning against Spurs, and hopefully scoring a few goals,'' Ditlhokwe noted.
Khune should know it's right time to leave the stage
Mohafe optimistic Polokwane will secure top 8 spot
Buy Messi or Ronaldo to beat us – Ramovic tells Mokwena
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos