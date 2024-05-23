"For a special trophy handover, my plea is that they [their supporters] come and honour the players... they fill up Loftus and give the players the celebration and the atmosphere that they deserve and that they also deserve as the supporters because they deserve to celebrate it.
"These moments don't come for ever and repeat themselves, so they've got to enjoy them. It's a special period, so the Sundowns supporters must enjoy it."
Like the English Premiership champions, City, who were eliminated in the Champions League by Real Madrid in the quarterfinals, Sundowns also had a Champions League campaign to forget after losing to Esperance in the semifinals.
Should Sundowns avoid a defeat against City, they'd have finished the season unbeaten in the league, a feat that hasn't been achieved in the PSL before.
Via Peter Shalulile, Sundowns netted in the 85th minute to settle for a 1-all draw in what was a highly entertaining yet fierce affair against TS Galaxy at Mbombela Stadium on Tuesday. Galaxy had scored courtesy of Puso Dithejane seven minutes earlier.
Rulani urges Downs fans to emulate Man City
Brazilians want their crowning in front of packed Loftus
Image: Dirk Kotze
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena has entreated the Masandawana faithful to take a leaf out of Manchester City fans' book by filling up Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Saturday, warning them the club won't enjoy success for ever, hence their seventh league title on the trot must be celebrated to the fullest.
Having secured what's their seventh league title in a row, with six games to spare, when they humiliated Kaizer Chiefs 5-1 at FNB Stadium early this month, Sundowns will finally be presented with their DStv Premiership trophy after their final league game of the season against Cape Town City at Loftus Versveld on Saturday (3pm).
"I hope the Sundowns supporters watched Manchester City over the weekend [when they beat West Ham United 3-1 to lift their fourth league title on the bounce] and how full the stadium was, even though of course they were disappointed that they lost the quarterfinals of the Champions League but there was a huge sense of appreciation for the fourth league title in a row. We've now delivered, this special group has delivered, seventh league title in a row,'' Mokwena stated.
‘Playing against TS Galaxy now is torture’: Sundowns coach Mokwena after tempestuous Mbombela clash
"For a special trophy handover, my plea is that they [their supporters] come and honour the players... they fill up Loftus and give the players the celebration and the atmosphere that they deserve and that they also deserve as the supporters because they deserve to celebrate it.
"These moments don't come for ever and repeat themselves, so they've got to enjoy them. It's a special period, so the Sundowns supporters must enjoy it."
Like the English Premiership champions, City, who were eliminated in the Champions League by Real Madrid in the quarterfinals, Sundowns also had a Champions League campaign to forget after losing to Esperance in the semifinals.
Should Sundowns avoid a defeat against City, they'd have finished the season unbeaten in the league, a feat that hasn't been achieved in the PSL before.
Via Peter Shalulile, Sundowns netted in the 85th minute to settle for a 1-all draw in what was a highly entertaining yet fierce affair against TS Galaxy at Mbombela Stadium on Tuesday. Galaxy had scored courtesy of Puso Dithejane seven minutes earlier.
Buy Messi or Ronaldo to beat us – Ramovic tells Mokwena
Khune should know it's right time to leave the stage
Mohafe optimistic Polokwane will secure top 8 spot
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos