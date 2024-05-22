Buy Messi or Ronaldo to beat us – Ramovic tells Mokwena

TS Galaxy coach Sead Ramovic has cheekily told his Mamelodi Sundowns counterpart Rulani Mokwena to buy global superstars Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe to stand a chance of beating them in the future, adding Mokwena must also further his coaching studies.
The well-documented rivalry between Ramovic and Mokwena came to the crunch after the two sides played to an entertaining yet tense 1-all draw in the league at Mbombela Stadium on Tuesday, where police had to intervene and separate the two camps after the game. Puso Dithejane and Peter Shalulile netted for their respective outfits.
"I don't want to talk about this 'Mr Sunshine' [referring to Mokwena]. I think that we showed our quality. To spend over R200m for players and fail to beat us is crazy, so my advice is that maybe he should buy Mbappe or Ronaldo and Messi so that maybe they can beat us the next time or maybe he should get the highest education as a coach because that's what I've done,'' Ramovic said.
"We outclassed them. It's just unbelievable how we played. In my heart, we won the game. We showed that you can't just win with a million dollar players but you can also win with a great attitude.''
Just a few hours before kick-off, Galaxy had approached the Johannesburg high court to summon Mokwena over his comments that insinuated that Galaxy's Orebotse Mongae deliberately injured Sundowns' Bongani Zungu and acted on Ramovic's instructions that his players should target Zungu in the league game that Sundowns won 3-0 in Tshwane on April 29. Mongae was sent off.
Last October, Zungu was sent off during the Carling Black Label Knockout last 16 match between Galaxy and Sundowns after a nasty tackle that left the Rockets' veteran, Bernard Parker, with a broken leg. Ramovic is adamant that the court will expose "bad person" Mokwena for "lying".
"He's a liar. We want to show everyone that he's a liar. He made up stories. He lied about Parker, he lied about [Hugo] Broos, he lied about me, he threatened me...he called me and said a lot of bad things. I also read that he manhandled a school boy and that shows how bad a person he is,'' Ramovic said.
Mokwena didn't want to talk in depth about the lawsuit only saying "I don’t want to talk about anything. They have taken me to court. So let’s meet in court."
Ramovic holds a Uefa Pro Licence while Mokwena has a CAF A Licence.
Image: Dirk Kotze
