SuperSport United midfielder Grant Margerman wants to end what has been a difficult season for them with a victory against Orlando Pirates at Orlando Stadium tomorrow (3pm) to finish on a positive note.
Matsatsantsa a Pitori have been blowing hot and cold this season and as they prepare to wrap up the difficult campaign, Margerman feels they would put that disappointment behind them should they get a victory against Pirates.
The Tshwane side can still finish fourth in the DStv Premiership log table should they win against the Buccaneers and TS Galaxy draw or lose their match against Polokwane City away.
“I think for us, we want to make sure we finish the season high to at least give ourselves a good shot at finishing in the top four,” Margerman told Sowetan yesterday.
“At the moment it is not in our hands, but I think we should go out there and look to get better results.”
Margerman, 25, said they still have unfinished business in the CAF Confederation Cup following their poor run this year, and finishing fourth will allow them to fix what went wrong.
“If you go back and look at our games, I think we didn't play too badly, but I think we showed inexperience in the CAF competitions,” he said.
“Most of the games that we played, we did well. It is just that we didn't take our chances and not being solid at the back.
“We didn't pick up points at home because going away is always difficult. I think if we can qualify now... next season we will be much more prepared. Most of the guys will have experience from the competition.”
Margerman wants a double against Bucs
Matsatsantsa look to qualify for Confed Cup by finishing fourth
Image: Philip Maeta
SuperSport are also looking to complete a league double after they beat the Buccaneers in December at Peter Mokaba Stadium.
“I think it will be a tough game because they want to qualify for the Champions League. They are playing at home and for them, I think they will come all out to make sure they win the game.
“Yes, they lost [the last] two games, but they are still a good side. For us, [the aim] is to finish the campaign well. It will be good to get a double over them, a big side in the league.”
The Buccaneers will look to end their two successive defeats with a win, which could see them finish second if Stellenbosch lose against Richards Bay.
Pirates will also want to win to go to their Nedbank Cup final against Mamelodi Sundowns on June 1 with a winning momentum. They will have to do it without Nkosinathi Sibisi, who is suspended for the match, while Tapelo Xoki is injured.
