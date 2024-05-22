Mohafe optimistic Polokwane will secure top 8 spot

Polokwane City interim coach Phuti Mohafe hasn't given up on finishing in the top eight even though it's now not entirely in their hands to achieve it.
Rise and Shine are 10th in the DStv Premiership standings are level on points with Kaizer Chiefs and AmaZulu, who boast a better goal difference, in the eighth and ninth spots respectively. Polokwane host TS Galaxy at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium in their last game of the season on Saturday (3pm).
To qualify for the top eight, Rise and Shine need to beat Galaxy and hope Chiefs and AmaZulu drop points in their synchronised fixtures against the already relegated Cape Town Spurs and Golden Arrows.
"We can't say we're not going to fight for the top eight. We are ready to give our all against Galaxy to boost our chances of being in the top eight. We know that we need other results to favour us but we must make sure we win our game to stand a chance,'' Mohafe said.
Having witnessed fellow promoted side Spurs going down again this season, Mohafe has chalked up their survival, as newcomers, to being tight at the back. Polokwane have impressively kept 14 clean sheets from 29 league outings so far.
"I think defending well is what has kept us in the league this season. We've been playing with the same defence consistently and that has helped us to keep clean sheets,'' Mohafe said.
Current first-choice goalkeeper Manuel Sapunga has 11 clean slates, while second option shot-stopper Lindokuhle Mathebula has kept three clean sheets. Even so, Mohafe has rather lauded the telepathy between the usual suspects at centre-back in Bulelani Nikani and Lebohang Nkaki.
The pair have known each other for years, having played together at lower division side Mangaung United before linking up again at Polokwane.
"Even the understanding between our two central defenders [Nikani and Nkaki], having played together during the early stages of their careers, has also played a big role in us keeping these clean sheets and being tight at the back.
"Our defensive structure is well-organised... if you check, our attackers also track back and help in defence when we are without the ball. The clean sheets we have been keeping are a result of working as a team,'' the Polokwane coach stated.
Mohafe optimistic Polokwane will secure top 8 spot
City pray for Chiefs, Usuthu to slip up on final day
Image: Darren Stewart
