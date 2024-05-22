Soccer

Mohafe optimistic Polokwane will secure top 8 spot

City pray for Chiefs, Usuthu to slip up on final day

22 May 2024 - 08:15
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Phuti Mohafe, head coach of Polokwane City FC during the DStv Premiership match between Royal AM and Polokwane City at Harry Gwala Stadium
Phuti Mohafe, head coach of Polokwane City FC during the DStv Premiership match between Royal AM and Polokwane City at Harry Gwala Stadium
Image: Darren Stewart

Polokwane City interim coach Phuti Mohafe hasn't given up on finishing in the top eight even though it's now not entirely in their hands to achieve it. 

Rise and Shine are 10th in the DStv Premiership standings are level on points with Kaizer Chiefs and AmaZulu, who boast a better goal difference, in the eighth and ninth spots respectively. Polokwane host TS Galaxy at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium in their last game of the season on Saturday (3pm).

To qualify for the top eight, Rise and Shine need to beat Galaxy and hope Chiefs and AmaZulu drop points in their synchronised fixtures against the already relegated Cape Town Spurs and Golden Arrows.

"We can't say we're not going to fight for the top eight. We are ready to give our all against Galaxy to boost our chances of being in the top eight. We know that we need other results to favour us but we must make sure we win our game to stand a chance,'' Mohafe said.

Having witnessed fellow promoted side Spurs going down again this season, Mohafe has chalked up their survival, as newcomers, to being tight at the back. Polokwane have impressively kept 14 clean sheets from 29 league outings so far. 

"I think defending well is what has kept us in the league this season. We've been playing with the same defence consistently and that has helped us to keep clean sheets,'' Mohafe said.

Current first-choice goalkeeper Manuel Sapunga has 11 clean slates, while second option shot-stopper Lindokuhle Mathebula has kept three clean sheets. Even so, Mohafe has rather lauded the telepathy between the usual suspects at centre-back in Bulelani Nikani and Lebohang Nkaki.

The pair have known each other for years, having played together at lower division side Mangaung United before linking up again at Polokwane.

"Even the understanding between our two central defenders [Nikani and Nkaki], having played together during the early stages of their careers, has also played a big role in us keeping these clean sheets and being tight at the back.

"Our defensive structure is well-organised... if you check, our attackers also track back and help in defence when we are without the ball. The clean sheets we have been keeping are a result of working as a team,'' the Polokwane coach stated.

Mabasa told to chin up after Bafana snub

Orlando Pirates legend Jerry Sikhosana has advised striker Tshegofatso Mabasa to continue working hard and not get discouraged by his recent omission ...
Sport
6 hours ago

If we kept our players, we would win the league - Hunt

Having had to rely more on youth this season, SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt is confident his young side will be better next season as most of ...
Sport
6 hours ago

Motaung optimistic as Tuks brace for playoffs

As the University of Pretoria prepares for the promotional playoffs after finishing second in the Motsepe Foundation Championship, coach Tlisane ...
Sport
1 day ago

Malesela planned for playoffs in advance

Baroka coach Dan Malesela says he has put a plan together to avoid going the same route as Cape Town Spurs, who won the playoffs last season only to ...
Sport
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Man caught cutting down ANC poster says he wants to drive around with it to ...
President Ramaphosa visits the George building site collapse, offers sympathy