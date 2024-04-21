×

Soccer

Amazulu coach Franco accuses Bucs of no fair play and celebrating like winning a World Cup

21 April 2024 - 12:26
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Amazulu coach Pablo Franco Martin during the DStv Premiership match between Orlando Pirates and AmaZulu FC at Orlando Stadium, Soweto. Photo Veli Nhlapo
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Implying Orlando Pirates celebrated like they had won a World Cup, AmaZulu tactician Pablo Franco once again felt hard done by officiating in their 1-0 defeat to the Buccaneers at Orlando Stadium on Saturday, also insisting the Soweto giants don't abide by fair play.

10-man AmaZulu lost to Pirates courtesy of Tshegofatso Mabasa's solitary goal. Referee Cedric Muvhali dubiously red-carded AmaZulu centre-half  Abbubaker Mobara in the 21st minute for a mild challenge on Pirates star Patrick Maswanganyi.

Replays showed that Mobara played the ball, not the man. However, it is suspected that Mobara might have said something to the referee. The red card incident irked Franco as it was the second time they found themselves at the receiving end of questionable officiating at the hands of the Sea Robbers.

Last week Pirates beat Usuthu 4-2 in the Nedbank Cup quarterfinals and the Soweto giants were awarded a dubious penalty. 

"It was more of the same story within a week. We played a nice match and when we played XI versus XI we hammered them, we created the chances,'' Franco said.

"There was one team on the pitch. Everybody saw what happened once more. Even with one man down, we were capable of containing them. We managed to finish the first half well and in the beginning of the first half, we were dominating. We created chances but we couldn't convert."

The Spaniard also accused Pirates, mentored by his compatriot Jose Riveiro, of being vicious. "They took advantage of us having a man down. I have to say that I saw a lack of gentleman in that situation because even against 10 men they weren't capable of beating us and when Brooks was on the ground, with nine players, they took advantage and they scored,'' Franco said.

"It's something that didn't surprise me because in the cup [Nedbank Cup], we kicked the ball out because one of their players was on the ground and they kicked the ball back and went to press, so these things happen.

"From my side, when you are an underdog and the opponent needs to do these things to waste time or celebrate like winning the World Cup, when they have to better us this way, I can only feel proud of my team.'' 

