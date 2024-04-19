AmaZulu have revenge in mind against Bucs

In-form AmaZulu playmaker Hendrick Ekstein has vowed they'll make sure Orlando Pirates don't have it easy when the two sides battle it out in the league at Orlando Stadium tomorrow (5.30pm).
AmaZulu and Pirates lock horns exactly six days after they met in the Nedbank Cup quarterfinals, where the former won 4-2 in what was a drama-filled tie at a sold-out Moses Mabhida Stadium.
Ekstein, who scored Usuthu's first goal last Saturday, has painted a picture of Usuthu players willing to give their all to make sure they emerge victorious tomorrow.
"Everyone is ready. For such a game, no one needs motivation because each and every one of us as players is motivated. We are prepared to go to Orlando and fight. Obviously, it's not going to be an easy match but we can promise that we will fight very hard,'' Ekstein said.
The former Kaizer Chiefs man wants to see his teammate emulate the display they put in against the Sea Robbers last Saturday, feeling that would increase their chances of upsetting them in their backyard.
"We must continue playing the same way we played against them at Moses Mabhida last Saturday. We were just unlucky in the Nedbank Cup but our performance was amazing...we showed character, so if we can do that again, we stand a chance of winning at Orlando Stadium,'' Ekstein said.
Meanwhile, it remains to be seen if the Buccaneers' coach' Jose Riveiro' will be tempted to reinstate two of his most experienced centre-backs in Tapelo Xoki and Nkosinathi Sibisi into the starting lineup after missing the Nedbank Cup quarterfinal through suspensions.
In fact, Sibisi also missed the 7-1 thrashing of his former side Golden Arrows nearly two weeks ago after receiving a red card in the previous game against Moroka Swallows.
Young Thabiso Sesane, 23, partnered with Innocent Maela at the heart of defense at Moses Mabhida Stadium last weekend. Cesane did fairly well, hence Riveiro faces a selection poser at the heart of defence for tomorrow's clash.
