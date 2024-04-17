Sekhukhune, Stellies may be headed for draw

Sekhukhune United will be eager to end Stellenbosch’s unbeaten run when they host them in the DStv Premiership at Peter Mokaba Stadium tonight (7.30pm).
The Cape Winelands side are enjoying an impressive 21-match unbeaten run across all competitions which has seen them occupy second place on the league table. Babina Noko, who are also unbeaten in eight league matches, have a unique advantage. Apart from playing at home, the Limpopo side have not lost to Stellies.
In the last five meetings between the two teams, four finished in draws, while Sekhukhune won the other match and also eliminated them in the Nedbank Cup semifinal last season. Earlier this month, the two teams could not be separated after they played to a dull goalless draw at Danie Craven Stadium.
But this time Babina Noko can fancy their chances to end Stellies unbeaten run and move to third on the table above Orlando Pirates and one point behind Stellies with seven matches to play after tonight.
Stellies will again rely on in-form Iqraam Rayners and Devin Titus for goals, while the hosts captain Linda Mntambo will look to continue with his scoring form and help his side win the match.
Sekhukhune will be without midfielder Jamie Webber, who will be serving a one-match ban after he collected his fourth booking in their last match against Stellies in their goalless draw in the league.
Either Pogiso Mahlangu or Thamsanqa Masiya will replace him. After a 4-0 thumping of SuperSport United in the Nedbank Cup this past weekend, Stellies will want to continue with that momentum, while Sekhukhune last played on April 6 against the Cape Winelands.
Fixtures
Today: SuperSport v Polokwane, Lucas Moripe (7.30pm); Sekhukhune v Stellenbosch, Peter Mokaba (7.30pm)
Saturday: Arrows v Royal, Mpumalanga (3pm); Sekhukhune v Spurs, Peter Mokaba (5pm); Pirates v AmaZulu, Orlando (5.30pm); SuperSport v Chippa, Lucas Moripe (8pm)
Sunday: Bay v Chiefs, King Zwelithini (3pm); Polokwane v CPT City, Old Peter Mokaba (3pm); Galaxy v Stellenbosch, Mbombela (5.30pm)
CAF Champions League semifinal
Saturday; Esperance v Sundowns, Stade Olympique (9pm).
