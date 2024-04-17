×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Sekhukhune, Stellies may be headed for draw

PSL’s form teams have previously struggled to produce a winner

17 April 2024 - 08:30
Neville Khoza Journalist
Pogiso Mahlangu of Sekhukhune is expected to play a vital role against Stellies tonight.
Pogiso Mahlangu of Sekhukhune is expected to play a vital role against Stellies tonight.
Image: Philip Maeta

Sekhukhune United will be eager to end Stellenbosch’s unbeaten run when they host them in the DStv Premiership at Peter Mokaba Stadium tonight (7.30pm).

The Cape Winelands side are enjoying an impressive 21-match unbeaten run across all competitions which has seen them occupy second place on the league table. Babina Noko, who are also unbeaten in eight league matches, have a unique advantage. Apart from playing at home, the Limpopo side have not lost to Stellies.

In the last five meetings between the two teams, four finished in draws, while Sekhukhune won the other match and also eliminated them in the Nedbank Cup semifinal last season. Earlier this month, the two teams could not be separated after they played to a dull goalless draw at Danie Craven Stadium. 

But this time Babina Noko can fancy their chances to end Stellies unbeaten run and move to third on the table above Orlando Pirates and one point behind Stellies with seven matches to play after tonight.

Stellies will again rely on in-form Iqraam Rayners and Devin Titus for goals, while the hosts captain Linda Mntambo will look to continue with his scoring form and help his side win the match.

Sekhukhune will be without midfielder Jamie Webber, who will be serving a one-match ban after he collected his fourth booking in their last match against Stellies in their goalless draw in the league.

Either Pogiso Mahlangu or Thamsanqa Masiya will replace him. After a 4-0 thumping of SuperSport United in the Nedbank Cup this past weekend, Stellies will want to continue with that momentum, while Sekhukhune last played on April 6 against the Cape Winelands.

Fixtures

Today: SuperSport v Polokwane, Lucas Moripe (7.30pm); Sekhukhune v Stellenbosch, Peter Mokaba (7.30pm)

Saturday: Arrows v Royal, Mpumalanga (3pm); Sekhukhune v Spurs, Peter Mokaba (5pm); Pirates v AmaZulu, Orlando (5.30pm); SuperSport v Chippa, Lucas Moripe (8pm)

Sunday: Bay v Chiefs, King Zwelithini (3pm); Polokwane v CPT City, Old Peter Mokaba (3pm); Galaxy v Stellenbosch, Mbombela (5.30pm)

CAF Champions League semifinal

Saturday; Esperance v Sundowns, Stade Olympique (9pm).

Goss predicts end of dry spell by SuperSport

SuperSport United goalkeeper Ricardo Goss and defender Lyle Lakay have agreed that the players must dig deep to change their fortunes around in the ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Mokwena expects hostility at Espérance in CAF tie

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena says he expects an unfriendly atmosphere when they take on Espérance in the first leg of the CAF Champions ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Birds' aim is to survive, not Top 8 - Nyatama

Moroka Swallows coach Musa Nyatama has reiterated finishing in the top eight wasn't their goal yet, urging his troops to also give their best against ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Murder accused Nafiz Modack wears a 'Free Palestine' shirt to court
Four bruised and bloodied men charged over Moscow concert attack