Orlando Pirates’ Jose Riveiro felt the display they put in to beat AmaZulu in the Nedbank Cup at Moses Mabhida Stadium on the weekend was a befitting accompaniment for the electrifying atmosphere the Ghost created at this sold-out quarterfinal tie.
Pirates won 2-4 courtesy of Patrick Maswanganyi’s brace and a goal apiece from Kabelo Dlamini and Makhehleni Makhaula, who captained AmaZulu in the past. Usuthu’s two goals came from Hendrick Ekstein and Taariq Fielies.
“It’s unbelievable to play here in Durban [because] the fans always come in large numbers. The atmosphere in this game was something very special and we are so happy to offer a good performance, a good show, first of all, and then a good result. We are more than satisfied to be in the next round,” Riveiro said.
Riveiro also suggested AmaZulu were also good on the night, highlighting both sides played with emotions and passion. The Spaniard was pleased with how they dominated the game in the opening minutes even though AmaZulu scored first, lamenting they didn’t make their early dominance count.
“I think it was a really good football match. Both teams, maybe with different types of approaches, tried to get a result that can drive them into the semifinals,” Riveiro said.
“There were a lot of emotions and passion in the game. I think we had a fantastic start to the game... we started the way we dream to start the games, electric and creating chances, suffocating the opponent in their own half but we couldn’t capitalise on that dominance in the first minutes of the game.”
Riveiro never doubted the Buccaneers would win the clash, implying they know how to play the cup games more than they know how to play the league ones.
“Even before we scored the first goal, I felt quite confident that the game was going to go our way."
Riveiro pleased after cup tie full of 'emotions and passion'
'We are more than satisfied to be in the next round'
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
