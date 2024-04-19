Du Preez admitted that he should be doing better in front of goals and help the club win matches.
"My form at the moment, I think I can do way better. I do get a lot of chances each game and the last time I scored was in the derby," Du Preez told Chiefs media department yesterday.
"That was a very good boost for me and I can look back at that game and go to Durban against Richards Bay to do the same thing, creating chances and convert them."
Du Preez also expects a tough encounter from the Natal Richboyz.
"Knowing Richards Bay are not in a good position on the log, we are going to Durban to get maximum points and we haven't won in a long time, so we as team we are looking forward to the game.
"We need to fight as a team to not concede and score goals and that's the only way we can win the game."
Wounded Chiefs look to stop the rot against Bay
Du Preez concedes he must start firing to aid Amakhosi's cause
Image: Gallo Images
With the wounds of their embarrassing defeat to Chippa United and Stellenbosch still fresh, Kaizer Chiefs will be desperate to avoid a third successive defeat when they visit Richards Bay at King Zwelithini Stadium on Sunday (3pm).
Chiefs cannot afford another loss as they could find themselves dropping out of the DStv Premiership top eight if teams below them collect points in their respective matches.
The Glamour Boys have not won in their last four matches, registering three defeats and a draw.
They are tied on 30 points with Golden Arrows and lead Chippa United and Polokwane City in 10th and 11th place by one point.
What should be concerning for interim coach Cavin Johnson is that his side failed to score in their last three matches against Cape Town City, Stellenbosch and Chippa United. The last time they found the back of the net was during their 3-2 defeat to rivals Orlando Pirates in the Soweto derby, where Ashely du Preez scored a brace.
‘I can’t put my finger on it’: Johnson on why Chiefs stopped keeping clean sheets
Johnson tells Chiefs' fans not to 'throw stones' at players
Bay will be highly motivated after winning their last match against Moroka Swallows 1-0 to move five points clear between them and bottom side Cape Town Spurs in the relegation zone.
Fixtures
Tomorrow: Arrows v Royal, Mpumalanga (3pm); Sekhukhune v Spurs, Peter Mokaba (5pm); Pirates v AmaZulu, Orlando (5.30pm); SuperSport v Chippa, Lucas Moripe (8pm)
Sunday: Bay v Chiefs, King Zwelithini (3pm); Polokwane v CPT City, Old Peter Mokaba (3pm); Galaxy v Stellenbosch, Mbombela (5.30pm).
CAF Champions League semifinal
Saturday; Esperance v Sundowns, Stade Olympique (9pm).
