Swallows' second goal, scored by Gabadinho Mhango, was indeed controversial as assistant referee on the right flank, Sbusiso Sisilana, had initially ruled it offside before referee Jelly Chavani consulted with him for the decision to be overturned.
Coming from an offside position, Mhango pounced on a loose ball that was headed backward by Sundowns defender Divine Lunga. Lunga deliberately playing the ball, made Mhango onside according to law 11 of the game. Sundowns scored via Teboho Mokoena and Marcelo Allende, while Augustine Mahlonoko scored the Birds' first goal. The replays show that Mahlonoko was not offside as Mokwena claimed.
Mokwena feels questionable officiating that has become a norm in SA hurts the reputation of SA football in the eyes of the world. Mokwena also sympathised with teams who've lost points through poor refereeing and they are now fighting for survival because of that.
"For me, it’s two things; what does this do to South African football? Worldwide, I have people who watch every single Sundowns game, what do you think they write about SA football? What do you think is their perception of SA football? So, that's the biggest thing,'' Mokwena said.
"So, what happens to the image and the reputation of SA football? Every week coaches must complain about officials. [Ernst] Middendorp was complaining and that's the people I feel sorry for, actually. I feel sorry for AmaZulu, I feel sorry for Polokwane City, I feel sorry for Spurs... the teams that are at the bottom [of the log]."
Irked Rulani lambasts standard of refereeing in SA after draw
Coach sympathised with teams who've lost points through poor officiating.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Convinced that both Moroka Swallows' goals in their 2-all draw with them at Dobsonville Stadium on Monday were offside, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena didn't hold back, lambasting the standard of officiating in SA.
"Both goals [against Swallows] are offside; the first goal is an offside and the second goal is also offside. I studied the laws of the game very, very well... I don’t have my licenses because of fun. I went to a coaching school. You can ask me about any laws of the game, I know the laws because it's one of the most important things before you coach,'' a visibly irked Mokwena told a post match press conference.
Swallows' second goal, scored by Gabadinho Mhango, was indeed controversial as assistant referee on the right flank, Sbusiso Sisilana, had initially ruled it offside before referee Jelly Chavani consulted with him for the decision to be overturned.
Coming from an offside position, Mhango pounced on a loose ball that was headed backward by Sundowns defender Divine Lunga. Lunga deliberately playing the ball, made Mhango onside according to law 11 of the game. Sundowns scored via Teboho Mokoena and Marcelo Allende, while Augustine Mahlonoko scored the Birds' first goal. The replays show that Mahlonoko was not offside as Mokwena claimed.
Mokwena feels questionable officiating that has become a norm in SA hurts the reputation of SA football in the eyes of the world. Mokwena also sympathised with teams who've lost points through poor refereeing and they are now fighting for survival because of that.
"For me, it’s two things; what does this do to South African football? Worldwide, I have people who watch every single Sundowns game, what do you think they write about SA football? What do you think is their perception of SA football? So, that's the biggest thing,'' Mokwena said.
"So, what happens to the image and the reputation of SA football? Every week coaches must complain about officials. [Ernst] Middendorp was complaining and that's the people I feel sorry for, actually. I feel sorry for AmaZulu, I feel sorry for Polokwane City, I feel sorry for Spurs... the teams that are at the bottom [of the log]."
Pirates draw perfect for Chippa's anniversary
Hunt not giving up on second spot yet
Riveiro pleased after cup tie full of 'emotions and passion'
Rulani to rotate the squad ahead of league, CAF clashes
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos