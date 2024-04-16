Hunt not giving up on second spot yet

SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt remains optimistic that they can still finish second in the DStv Premiership log table, despite a poor run they have.
The second place is the only thing left for SuperSport United to play for this season after they were knocked out of the Nedbank Cup following their 0-4 thumping by Stellenbosch at Danie Craven Stadium on Saturday.
They have struggled for form this year as they can't get wins from their matches, winning once in 11 games across all competitions.
As they look to host Polokwane City in the league match at Lucas Moripe Stadium tomorrow (7.30pm), Hunt said they need to dust themselves up as they look for solutions to turn things around.
"We will take it game by game and we have to dust ourselves, that's for sure," Hunt said.
"I think it's very attainable. I think who we are playing and where we are playing, we still have a big chance and things can turn quickly.
"Everybody is playing for something and we have a quick turnaround, which is good or bad, I don't know. We are playing on Wednesday and we have to pick ourselves up.
"What we say and do between now and then, we can talk all day, it is not going to help. We need to get things right. We have an area where we need to get better."
What is concerning for Hunt is the defence, which has been conceding soft goals. He said this is the area they need to improve on. They have conceded 16 times this year in all the matches they've played.
"You have to look around the team, not only the youngsters. We have to look as a team collectively... and we didn't adapt well to situations in Cape Town," he said.
"We don't have to dwell too much on that. There are things you normally do after the game, but we need to get better at certain things which we haven't been good at."
Fixtures
Tomorrow: SuperSport v Polokwane, Lucas Moripe (7.30pm); Sekhukhune v Stellenbosch, Peter Mokaba (7.30pm)
Saturday: Arrows v Royal, Mpumalanga (3pm); Sekhukhune v Spurs, Peter Mokaba (5pm); Pirates v AmaZulu, Orlando (5.30pm); SuperSport v Chippa, Lucas Moripe (8pm)
Sunday: Bay v Chiefs, King Zwelithini (3pm); Polokwane v CPT City, Old Peter Mokaba (3pm); Galaxy v Stellenbosch, Mbombela (5.30pm)
CAF Champions League semifinal
Saturday; Esperance v Sundowns, Stade Olympique (9pm).
Hunt not giving up on second spot yet
United coach urges his side to get over Stellies' thumping
On-form Stellies face tricky Sekhukhune
Riveiro pleased after cup tie full of 'emotions and passion'
