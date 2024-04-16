On-form Stellies face tricky Sekhukhune

Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker is not tempted to start thinking about their Nedbank Cup semifinal clash against Mamelodi Sundowns, insisting their focus was on their two league outings against Sekhukhune United and TS Galaxy.
Stellenbosch thumped SuperSport United 4-0 in the Nedbank Cup quarterfinals at Danie Craven Stadium on Saturday, setting up a semifinal date with Sundowns. The Pretoria giants are the last team to beat Stellies, way back in September last year, but since then the Cape Winelands favourites have chalked up an impressive 21-match unbeaten run across all competitions.
Stellies face Sekhukhune in the league at Peter Mokaba Stadium tomorrow (7.30pm), and then travel to Mbombela Stadium on Sunday to trade blows with TS Galaxy in another league clash.
"We've got a lot of ambitions. There's a lot to play for in the league, with eight games remaining. We are going to Sekhukhune [tomorrow] and that will be followed by a trip to Mbombela to play Galaxy. So, we have two tough away fixtures against two teams who are in good form,'' Barker said.
"For now we will concentrate on the league fixtures because it's one game at a time. We just have to keep things together. There's no looking back now... we are on the island and we must stay on the island, push in all the remaining games.''
Devin Titus and Iqraam Rayners will be key for Stellies, but Sekhukhune face them a week after their coach Lehlohonolo Seema and captain Linda Mntambo were voted coach and player of the month respectively.
Stellies are pitted against visiting Sundowns in the Nedbank Cup semifinals after the draw which was conducted at the end of the last quaterfinal fixture, in which Chippa beat Galaxy 2-0 at Mbombela Stadium on Sunday.
Chippa will therefore host Orlando Pirates in the second semifinal. The Ke Yona Cup final will be at Mbombela Stadium on June 1.
Meanwhile, Sekhukhune, who are in a blistering league form in their own right, will be eager to end Stellies' unbeaten streak tomorrow. Babina Noko are unbeaten in the league this year with five wins and two draws, challenging for the second spot, currently occupied by Stellies.
On-form Stellies face tricky Sekhukhune
Barker unfazed by Cup semifinal draw against Sundowns
Image: Gallo Images
