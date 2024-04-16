Pirates draw perfect for Chippa's anniversary

Chippa United co-coach Thabo September is pleased that they will play Orlando Pirates at home in the Nedbank Cup semifinal after the two teams were drawn together on Sunday.
Although the venues are yet to be announced, the Chilli Boys are likely to host the Buccaneers at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in a match that is likely to be sold out.
September, whose side beat TS Galaxy 2-0 at Mbombela Stadium on Sunday to reach the semifinal, said they always wanted to play at home and he was satisfied that their wish was granted.
"We are happy that we will be playing this semifinal at home for the people of Eastern Cape," September told Sowetan yesterday.
"Anyone [in the semifinal] would have been fine. The draw was good for most clubs. If we had gotten Stellenbosch or [Mamelodi] Sundowns, it would have been fine. But the most important thing to do was to get a home draw.
"The opponent was not a problem, so we were just happy to have advanced to the semifinal and got a home draw."
The Buccaneers defeated AmaZulu 4-2 at a packed Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday and their supporters are expected to come in numbers in the Eastern Cape.
September said they would use this match to celebrate the club's 10th anniversary of being in the Eastern Cape, hence they wanted a home draw.
"We have to celebrate the 10th anniversary of being in the Eastern Cape, that's why we are happy with the home draw to bring it here and then start the celebrations for the club," he said.
"So, it's a great achievement. It's a knockout game and anything can happen. Same as our match against TS Galaxy, we were not the favourites, but because it is a knockout game, we won."
The Chilli Boys have won their last three successive matches across all competitions, scoring six goals without conceding.
September, 41, added that the confidence is high at the club now. Bienvenu Eva Nga and Roscoe Pietersen scored on either side of the half on Sunday to help Chippa beat Galaxy and progress to the semifinal.
"It is just confidence, that's it. It is good because it is the mentality of winning going forward.
"It was a tough game and congratulations to the club and everyone who works behind the scenes to make the players be in the position that we are in now."
Pirates draw perfect for Chippa's anniversary
September happy to face Bucs in home Cup semifinal
Image: Alche Greeff
