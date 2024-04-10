"Even though we are disappointed, we know where we are going and work on that to be better. I remember the disappointment of 2020. It propelled us to do better. It propelled us to win Wafcon to make sure we don't suffer that again and this will drive us even further to make sure that something like this doesn't happen again.
"But in football, you get three results. A win, a draw and a loss. Unfortunately, we lost the boxing match."
Banyana looked flat and struggled to break down the Super Falcons during the match and Ellis could not hide her frustrations.
"We knew that coming into this game, we needed to score. We also knew that we needed to score as early as possible because the longer the game went on, the more desperate we would become," she said.
"We didn't start well. We changed the formation slightly because we needed to score and we went with three up front. They got the chance early on and that's the only opportunity they got in the half.
"But we didn't go forward as much as we wanted in the first half. We made a couple of changes in the second half and threw the kitchen sink at them unfortunately, that elusive goal didn't go in.
"And for that, we are very disappointed. We also know the fans are disappointed, but I think we can be very proud of this team. They gave it their best shot."
Disappointed Ellis sets eyes on Wafcon after failing to qualify for Olympics
'Loss to Nigeria will propel us to win Wafcon'
Image: Sydney Seshibedi
Following their failure to qualify for the Paris Olympics after they drew goalless with Nigeria in the second leg of the qualifier at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Tuesday to lose 1-0 on aggregate, a disappointed Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis feels this will spur them to defend their Women's Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) later this year in Morocco.
After losing 1-0 in the first leg in Nigeria, Banyana knew they needed to score against the Super Falcons to stand any chance of qualifying for the Olympics in the return leg, but only played to a dull draw.
That left Ellis disappointed as this is the second time is succession that they failed to qualify for Olympics after missing the Tokyo Games in 2020.
"We will continue to work on what we need to be better at. I think that's important. Always bringing in players to make sure that the pipeline is there," Ellis told the media after the match.
"We will continue to look at what next step is there for us and we are going to prepare for that and who will bring in for that because I think it is important that we have continuity.
"Even though we are disappointed, we know where we are going and work on that to be better. I remember the disappointment of 2020. It propelled us to do better. It propelled us to win Wafcon to make sure we don't suffer that again and this will drive us even further to make sure that something like this doesn't happen again.
"But in football, you get three results. A win, a draw and a loss. Unfortunately, we lost the boxing match."
Banyana looked flat and struggled to break down the Super Falcons during the match and Ellis could not hide her frustrations.
"We knew that coming into this game, we needed to score. We also knew that we needed to score as early as possible because the longer the game went on, the more desperate we would become," she said.
"We didn't start well. We changed the formation slightly because we needed to score and we went with three up front. They got the chance early on and that's the only opportunity they got in the half.
"But we didn't go forward as much as we wanted in the first half. We made a couple of changes in the second half and threw the kitchen sink at them unfortunately, that elusive goal didn't go in.
"And for that, we are very disappointed. We also know the fans are disappointed, but I think we can be very proud of this team. They gave it their best shot."
Kopo hopes Chippa extend winning form
Ramovic credits winning mentality for Galaxy's form
Stellies more than ready for Cup success
‘I can’t put my finger on it’: Johnson on why Chiefs stopped keeping clean sheets
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos