South Africa

Govan Mbeki municipality fined R200m for contravention of environmental laws

10 April 2024 - 09:30
The municipality was further ordered to repair all identified equipment to be identified by the contractor on or before December 2026.Stock photo.
Image: 123RFEvgenyi Lastochkin

The Govan Mbeki municipality has been fined R200m by the Bethal magistrate's court for contravening environmental laws.

Mpumalanga National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said between November 2019 and September 2020, the municipality unlawfully committed an act which caused significant pollution to the environment.

“The disposal and distribution of affluent raw and untreated sewer into the following: Emzinoni location, eMbalenhle wastewater treatment plant Trichardt Spruit, Wela Mlambo, Leandra N17 pump station, Waterval Hoek River, Blesbok Spruit and Groot Spruit,” Nyuswa said.

The municipality was found guilty on six counts relating to contravening the National Environmental Act ( of 1998, pollution of water resources, contravention of the National Water Act of 1998, failure to comply with the compliance notice, unauthorised disposal of water and contravention of the act that detrimentally affects water resources.

Nyuswa said the state and the municipality entered into a plea and sentence agreement.

“In sentencing the municipality, all counts were taken together for purposes of sentence and the municipality was fined R200m, of which R50m is suspended for five years on condition the municipality is not convicted of contravention of the National Environmental Management of 2002 and the National Water Act of 1998,” she said.

The municipality was further ordered to repair all equipment identified by the contractor on or before December 2026 and install weighbridges to all landfill sites on or before May 30 2025.

TimesLIVE

