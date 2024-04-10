Kopo hopes Chippa extend winning form

Following Chippa United's two successive victories in the DStv Premiership, co-coach Kwanele Kopo is striving for consistency heading into the Nedbank Cup and the remaining matches in the league.
The Chilli Boys, who beat Cape Town Spurs and Kaizer Chiefs in their last two matches, will visit tricky TS Galaxy in a Nedbank Cup quarterfinal fixture at Mbombela Stadium on Sunday.
Kopo said while they are still building a team for the future, they need to have consistency in the process and this is something they are instilling at the club.
"All in all, it is the consistency of winning. That is the most important thing for Chippa going into this cup, going into the remaining league games and building a team for the future," Kopo explained to the media during the club press conference yesterday.
"You want to build a team that has the consistency to win and not be on the losing side. So, we need to change the mentality in the club."
While he wants consistency in winning, Kopo added that winning the Nedbank title will be a bonus for his side. He said their main objective is to make sure they save the club from facing relegation, before they can start thinking about challenging for the top eight.
"In the Nedbank Cup, it's more for the players. The directive from the club is that this is the tournament where the players can gain something for themselves," he said.
"In the league, it is more about ensuring that we keep the status of the club safe and once you achieve that, you target the top eight, which is possible. In the cup, there is a belief that once you win the trophy, the players have to share.
"So, the great motivation for the players is that in the cup, they have to play for themselves. But going into the TS Galaxy game, we lost to them [in the league], so we need to settle that score.
"Secondly, we won two games in a row and we want to keep the momentum of winning. We want to go to more games without a loss.
"If you look at Galaxy and us, we are a team in the building process. It's only been three months now that we are here and the signs are showing that there is progression, but it is still a long way to go."
Kopo is Chippa co-coach with Thabo September.
Kopo hopes Chippa extend winning form
Chilli Boys aim for some consistency against Galaxy
Image: Ashley Vlotman
