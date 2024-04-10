Going far in the Nedbank Cup and finishing in the top eight in the DStv Premiership remain the main objectives for in-form TS Galaxy this season.
Galaxy are enjoying a good run in the league, where they sit fifth on the table and are still in the running for the Nedbank Cup. They will host Chippa United at Mbombela Stadium in Sunday's quarterfinal.
Rockets coach Sead Ramovic said their excellent run so far is because of the winning mentality they have as a group. "The drive is that my team has this kind of winning mentality. We have a lot of players in our group with great attitude and character," Ramovic said.
"They want to improve. They want to win and we have sorted out the lazy players. That's the truth. Because we had a couple of them, some started to complain in the media. But that's the truth. We don't have the time because I don't speak the same language as lazy people.
"This is the secret. Hard work always beats talent. Hard work beats a lot of things and this is the truth, nothing else. We train hard. We prepare ourselves just to make our dream come true and this is the truth."
While he feels his side is on the right track to improve in the future, the German coach urged his players to keep their feet on the ground.
Galaxy have registered four successive wins across all competitions and are unbeaten in their last five.
"I can't give them so much credit for what they are doing and they deserve it. This is a process, this is the way we train, this is how the players put everything at training unbelievable," he said.
Nedbank Cup fixtures
Friday: University of PTA v Sundowns, Lucas Moripe (7pm)
Saturday: Stellenbosch v SuperSport, Danie Craven (3pm); AmaZulu v Pirates, Moses Mabhida (6pm)
Sunday: Galaxy v Chippa, Mbombela (3pm)
Ramovic credits winning mentality for Galaxy's form
Rockets favourites against Chippa in Cup quarterfinal
Image: Alche Greeff
