×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Ramovic credits winning mentality for Galaxy's form

Rockets favourites against Chippa in Cup quarterfinal

10 April 2024 - 09:07
Neville Khoza Journalist
TS Galaxy coach Sead Ramovic promotes hard work above all else.
TS Galaxy coach Sead Ramovic promotes hard work above all else.
Image: Alche Greeff

Going far in the Nedbank Cup and finishing in the top eight in the DStv Premiership remain the main objectives for in-form TS Galaxy this season.

Galaxy are enjoying a good run in the league, where they sit fifth on the table and are still in the running for the Nedbank Cup. They will host Chippa United at Mbombela Stadium in Sunday's quarterfinal.

Rockets coach Sead Ramovic said their excellent run so far is because of the winning mentality they have as a group. "The drive is that my team has this kind of winning mentality. We have a lot of players in our group with great attitude and character," Ramovic said.

"They want to improve. They want to win and we have sorted out the lazy players. That's the truth. Because we had a couple of them, some started  to complain in the media. But that's the truth. We don't have the time because I don't speak the same language as lazy people.

"This is the secret. Hard work always beats talent. Hard work beats a lot of things and this is the truth, nothing else. We train hard. We prepare ourselves just to make our dream come true and this is the truth."

While he feels his side is on the right track to improve in the future, the German coach urged his players to keep their feet on the ground.

Galaxy have registered four successive wins across all competitions and are unbeaten in their last five.

"I can't give them so much credit for what they are doing and they deserve it. This is a process, this is the way we train, this is how the players put everything at training unbelievable," he said.

Nedbank Cup fixtures

Friday: University of PTA v Sundowns, Lucas Moripe (7pm)

Saturday: Stellenbosch v SuperSport, Danie Craven (3pm); AmaZulu v Pirates, Moses Mabhida (6pm)

Sunday: Galaxy v Chippa, Mbombela (3pm)

Stellies more than ready for Cup success

In-form Stellenbosch duo of Andre de Jong and Devin Titus have narrated how Stellies are still hungry for more success as SuperSport United loom ...
Sport
2 hours ago

‘I can’t put my finger on it’: Johnson on why Chiefs stopped keeping clean sheets

Kaizer Chiefs coach Cavin Johnson is battling to fathom why his team has become ragged in defence, a once-decent string of clean sheets having given ...
Sport
16 hours ago

Pitso’s Abha rebound from Ronaldo-inspired drubbing and move out of drop zone

Pitso Mosimane's Abha Club bounced back from their 8-0 drubbing by Cristiano Ronaldo-inspired Al-Nassr with a 2-1 Saudi Pro League home win against ...
Sport
22 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Murder accused Nafiz Modack wears a 'Free Palestine' shirt to court
Four bruised and bloodied men charged over Moscow concert attack