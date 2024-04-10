Stellies more than ready for Cup success

In-form Stellenbosch duo of Andre de Jong and Devin Titus have narrated how Stellies are still hungry for more success as SuperSport United loom large in the Nedbank Cup quarterfinals at Danie Craven Stadium on Saturday (3pm).
Stellenbosch, who won their first ever cup as a top-flight side in the form of the Carling Knockout in December, are currently on a brilliant streak of 20 games without a defeat across all tournaments.
De Jong, who's scored five times in as many games this term, has made it clear that their aim is to go all the way to the Ke Yona Cup final, suggesting the pain of losing to Sekhukhune in the semifinals of the previous edition of this cup makes them want to reach the final so badly. Still, the New Zealand international knows Matsatsantsa won't be pushovers despite their indifferent league form.
"As a team, we are super excited for this game. It's a big game for the club to try and get into another semifinal and we hope to go one better this year and make the final,'' De Jong said yesterday during a media open-day at Lentelus Sports Ground in Stellenbosch.
"SuperSport are a very tricky team. They pose a lot of threat, especially going forward but hopefully, we can keep the same form that we've been in and progress to the semifinals. I think their league form has been a little bit patchy but it's a cup game, so anything can happen on the day. There's no easy quarterfinal game."
On the other hand, Titus, who has impressively managed 10 goals across all competitions this season, implied that he doesn't consider himself as a youngster but as a player mature enough to carry Stellies. The attacking midfielder turns 23 next month.
"I am young but age is just a number. Winning is my mentality and without winning, I don't think I can be the person I am. I want to help the team win more trophies. With the Carling already in the bag, we hope to add the Nedbank Cup. It's not really about personal objectives for me. I put the team first always,'' Titus stated.
Stellies more than ready for Cup success
De Jong wary of iinconsistent SuperSport
Image: Grant Pitcher
In-form Stellenbosch duo of Andre de Jong and Devin Titus have narrated how Stellies are still hungry for more success as SuperSport United loom large in the Nedbank Cup quarterfinals at Danie Craven Stadium on Saturday (3pm).
Stellenbosch, who won their first ever cup as a top-flight side in the form of the Carling Knockout in December, are currently on a brilliant streak of 20 games without a defeat across all tournaments.
De Jong, who's scored five times in as many games this term, has made it clear that their aim is to go all the way to the Ke Yona Cup final, suggesting the pain of losing to Sekhukhune in the semifinals of the previous edition of this cup makes them want to reach the final so badly. Still, the New Zealand international knows Matsatsantsa won't be pushovers despite their indifferent league form.
"As a team, we are super excited for this game. It's a big game for the club to try and get into another semifinal and we hope to go one better this year and make the final,'' De Jong said yesterday during a media open-day at Lentelus Sports Ground in Stellenbosch.
"SuperSport are a very tricky team. They pose a lot of threat, especially going forward but hopefully, we can keep the same form that we've been in and progress to the semifinals. I think their league form has been a little bit patchy but it's a cup game, so anything can happen on the day. There's no easy quarterfinal game."
On the other hand, Titus, who has impressively managed 10 goals across all competitions this season, implied that he doesn't consider himself as a youngster but as a player mature enough to carry Stellies. The attacking midfielder turns 23 next month.
"I am young but age is just a number. Winning is my mentality and without winning, I don't think I can be the person I am. I want to help the team win more trophies. With the Carling already in the bag, we hope to add the Nedbank Cup. It's not really about personal objectives for me. I put the team first always,'' Titus stated.
‘I can’t put my finger on it’: Johnson on why Chiefs stopped keeping clean sheets
Pitso’s Abha rebound from Ronaldo-inspired drubbing and move out of drop zone
Man City cannot expect to dominate Real Madrid again says Guardiola
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos