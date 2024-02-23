×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Hungry Lions fill JDR's Nemasisi with trepidation

Coach would have preferred Premiership opponents instead

23 February 2024 - 08:45
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
JDR Stars coach Nemasisi Nditsheni is not happy to face hungry lions today.
JDR Stars coach Nemasisi Nditsheni is not happy to face hungry lions today.
Image: Lefty Shivambu

JDR Stars owner-coach Nditsheni Nemasisi has told why facing fellow second-tier side Hungry Lions in the last 32 of the Nedbank Cup fazes him, insisting hed have preferred a DStv Premiership opponent.

JDR and Lions, who are separated by three points on the Motsepe Foundation Championship (MFC) table, clash in the first round of the Ke Yona competition at Soshanguve Stadium on Friday (3pm). JDR are behind Lions on the table, occupying the seventh spot while Nemasisis boys are ninth.

Id have wished for a different opponent from a different league either from the DStv Premiership or lower league. Reason being just in a months time we are playing them again in a very important game for us in the league, so this game makes it a bit difficult in a sense that we will still play them away in the league. Repeating opponents in a space of a month will always be challenging, Nemasisi said yesterday.

Franco voices concern over AmaZulu fitness levels

AmaZulu coach Pablo Franco Martin is concerned about his team's fitness level ahead of their Nedbank Cup first-round game against Royal AM at King ...
Sport
2 days ago

We know each other. I know what they will bring. This cup must give us opportunities to learn, especially against DStv Premiership teams, hence Id have preferred to play a team from the top-flight. It is an interesting game for us. Its not going to be an easy one.

Nemasisi is also disconcerted by the fact that Lions always give them a hard time. Lions have already beaten JDR 2-1 in the league this season. The two sides meet again in the MFC in Lionsbackyard in the league on April 3.

Lately, they are really punishing us. I dont know how but its something that we will keep trying to rectify. If you go back to our history against Hungry Lions, when we got promoted [in 2019] in Cape Town we beat them 3-0 [in the semifinals of the Motsepe National Play-offs] and in this league. Weve only beaten them once and theyve beaten us three times, Nemasisi said.

Johnson vows to end Chiefs' trophy drought

Kaizer Chiefs caretaker coach Cavin Johnson appears to be already picturing himself as the man to finally end Amakhosi’s trophy drought, targeting ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Makgopa has more to learn and much to offer Bucs

Despite Evidence Makgopa having found his confidence after his impressive performance with Bafana Bafana during the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Rulani insulted me, used the f**k word on me, says Galaxy coach Ramovic

The war of words between Rulani Mokwena and his TS Galaxy counterpart Sead Ramovic has taken a dramatic turn, with Ramovic claiming Mokwena yelled at ...
Sport
20 hours ago

Pressure's on AmaZulu, says Maduka

Ahead of their Nedbank Cup last 32 match at King Zwelithini Stadium t onight(7pm), Royal AM coach John Maduka is of the view that pressure is on ...
Sport
1 day ago

Mokwena in harmony with‘Spanish Guitar’

As much as the combination of his South American exports give him joy — labelling them “the Spanish guitar” — Mamelodi Sundowns tactician Rulani ...
Sport
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Basketball Africa League is back! #BAL4
Malema on 'close' relationship with Ramaphosa, load-shedding & tribalism