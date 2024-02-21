Franco voices concern over AmaZulu fitness levels

AmaZulu coach Pablo Franco is concerned about his team's fitness level ahead of their Nedbank Cup first-round game against Royal AM at King Zwelithini Stadium tomorrow (7pm).
He feels his side are not at the same level they were before the Africa Cup of Nations break in Ivory Coast, and that they need a few matches to get back to their best performance.
Usuthu resumed the DStv Premiership matches with a 1-3 defeat to Cape Town Spurs on Saturday, and Franco is worried ahead of the KwaZulu-Natal derby.
“The problem now after the break is that we are not at the same level that we used to be and this game is coming soon because this game is crucial for us to win before playing Mamelodi Sundowns on [next] Tuesday,” Franco told the media during a press conference yesterday.
“When we reach the last 16 we will be in a better shape and I think we are going to have our chances like we did in the Carling Knockout. If we can convert them, we can go far. If we can reach our best level again soon and keep improving the way we have been in the first part of the season, I think we are capable of beating any team in the country.”
Despite not being satisfied with his side's fitness level, Franco, 43, also feels the match against Royal could be decided by penalties.
“We are not in our best moment and we need to understand that this is a knockout game and no way back. It is going to be a game which may not be decided in 90 minutes, but 120 or even a penalty shoot-out,” he said.
“We will try to do our best and fight for the win. We are trying to be better. If we keep on doing like that, I will be happy. We need to be realistic, AmaZulu is now a better team than a few months ago and this is what we are trying to do. Sometimes results don't go our way, but we want to keep going with the process of improving this team and the players, which is what we are doing.”
Fixtures
Wednesday: Highlands v Sekhukhune, Dobsonville (7pm); Univen of PTA v Spurs, Tuks (7pm).
Thursday: AmaZulu v Royal, King Zwelithini (7pm).
Friday: Arrows v Galaxy, Mpumalanga (7pm); Stellenbosch v Callies, Danie Craven (7pm).
Saturday: JDR v Lions, Giant (3pm); Rovers v Swallows, Isak Steyl (3pm); Ravens v Spain, Princess Magogo (3pm); Crystal Lake v Pirates, Mbombela (3pm); Bay v Polokwane, King Zwelithini (6pm).
Sunday: D'General v Madridstas, Free State (3pm); Maritzburg v Paarl, Princess Magogo (3pm); NC Pro's v Chippa, Mxolisi Jacobs (3pm); Chiefs v Milford, FNB (6pm).
Franco voices concern over AmaZulu fitness levels
Usuthu aim to bounce back in Cup after defeat to Spurs
Image: Ashley Vlotman
