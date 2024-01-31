Broos happy with 'growing' Bafana after qualifying for Afcon quarterfinals

The Belgian coach is also impressed with how Bafana have progressed in the tournament after losing their first match to Mali. They went on to beat Namibia and drew with Tunisia in the group stages before beating Morocco on Tuesday.
After Bafana Bafana's impressive 2-0 victory over Morocco in the Africa Cup of Nations last 16 on Tuesday, coach Hugo Broos feels vindicated that he was criticised in SA before the tournament.
Broos helped Bafana to stun Morocco, the number one ranked team on the continent, to qualify for the quarterfinals of the biennial tournament, where they will now face Cape Verde on Saturday.
Goals by Evidence Makgopa and Teboho Mokoena in the second half saw Bafana book a spot in the next round and Broos said he knew what he was doing when he selected his squad for this tournament after he received a lot of criticism.
"It's important that players have confidence. You get confidence when you are winning games," Broos told the media during the press conference.
"We needed some time to make the team. There were a lot of critics in SA because of the choices that I made.
"But I knew what I was doing and I know the results have to follow. It is very important for SA football that we have good performances in this tournament.
"There is no secret. It is just hard work and that's why they are ready to do everything that I ask them to be ready for the game. You can't have results without hard work."
The Belgian coach is also impressed with how Bafana have progressed in the tournament after losing their first match to Mali. They went on to beat Namibia and drew with Tunisia in the group stages before beating Morocco on Tuesday.
"I said at the beginning of the tournament that it is important to grow and I think Bafana are growing. We played against Mali, we lost, we beat Namibia. The difficult game against Tunisia and today against Morocco," he said.
"We are getting better and better and this is important. We are playing well as a team and have players who can make a difference like today's fantastic free kick from Mokoena and nice goal from Makgopa.
"I've always believed in him, he works hard and he is a good striker."
Broos also described the victory against Morocco as something special and that they were spot on in their tactics.
"I don't think I have to tell you that I'm very happy today. We beat Morocco and it's not only because we are in the quarterfinals, but beating a team like Morocco is something special.
"This is a very good team with very good players, but we did the right analysis and the way we played the tactic was the right one.
"The players did what we asked. They fought from the first minute. They played very disciplined and we knew that we would have four or five chances against this team."
