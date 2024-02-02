Bafana vows to overcome the Cape Verde hurdle

“If you are playing against that kind of a team, you need to be on your A-game, they really want to work hard and we have to beat that.”
Cape Verde may not be as huge as Morocco, but Bafana Bafana expect a tough challenge when they meet in the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) quarterfinal match at Charles Konan Banny Stadium in Ivory Coast tomorrow (10pm).
Ranked 73rd by Fifa, the Blue Sharks have produced impressive performances in this tournament, and Bafana are aware that underestimating them could be their downfall.
In the group phase, the islanders beat Ghana 2-1 before drawing with Egypt 2-2, while also thumping Mozambique 3-0. They beat Mauritania 1-0 in the last 16.
Bafana midfielder Thabang Monare said they don’t only need to match Cape Verde’s hard work but also bring their A-game if they are to come out tops tomorrow.
“It’s a very tough team. I think the more we progress, the harder it will get. We’ve watched their games. They are a team that is willing to work very hard,” Monare told Safa media yesterday.
Bafana playing for first Afcon semi in 24 years, but Cape Verde will be tough
“If you are playing against that kind of a team, you need to be on your A-game, they really want to work hard and we have to beat that.”
Since losing their opening match to Mali, Bafana have not conceded and have been solid at the back, following a 4-0 thumping of Namibia, a goalless draw with Tunisia, before beating Morocco 2-0.
Bafana last made an Afcon semifinal in Ghana/Nigeria in 2000, winning bronze by finishing third.
Despite achieving a good result against Morocco in the last 16, Evidence Makgopa and Thapelo Morena have emphasised the need to remain grounded as they prepare to face Cape Verde.
“We just have to keep our heads down and focus on the next one, forget about the previous one. I think that’s going to help us,” striker Makgopa said.
“I have to improve from the previous one but at the same time focus on the next and forget what happened in the previous results.”
Morena said the focus now is to try and get results and qualify for the semifinal, where they will face the winner between Nigeria and Angola.
“I think the most important thing is to focus on the new chapter that we have opened and the most important thing is to go out there and grind the results,” he said.
Quarterfinal fixtures
Today: Nigeria v Angola 7pm; DR Congo v Guinea 10pm
Tomorrow: Mali v Ivory Coast, 7pm; Cape Verde v SA 10pm
