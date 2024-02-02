Pitso reckons Bafana’s last two games against Tunisia and Morocco at Afcon were proof enough that Teboho shouldn’t be playing in the PSL anymore as he outshone one of the continent’s best midfielders, who play in Europe.
'Mokoena belongs in the European leagues'
Bafana star's youth coach says midfielder should move to France
Image: SIPHIWE SIBEKO
Teboho Mokoena’s youth coach Pitso Mokoena of Harmony Academy, where the Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana star was unearthed and developed, concurs with those who say he’s ready for Europe.
Pitso coached Teboho at the famed Harmony Academy in the Free State for a year before the now 27-year-old midfield ace was snatched by SuperSport United in 2013. Teboho’s splendid performances at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Ivory Coast have seen many wondering why he’s still playing in the PSL, calling for European teams to sign him after the tournament.
Pitso, a former Free State Stars midfielder, thinks a league like French Ligue 1 will suit Teboho’s style of play, likening him to former PSG star Marco Verratti, who’s now playing for Qatari club Al-Arabi.
“Indeed, the boy is ready for a big move to Europe. He can be best suited in a league like French League 1 because he’s so strong despite his small frame. He’s more like Verratti, who bossed the midfield for PSL for years despite his small body… Tebza is intelligent,” Pitso told Sowetan yesterday.
Pitso reckons Bafana’s last two games against Tunisia and Morocco at Afcon were proof enough that Teboho shouldn’t be playing in the PSL anymore as he outshone one of the continent’s best midfielders, who play in Europe.
“You saw how he dominated the midfield against Tunisia and Morocco. He made their midfielders look average, and those guys play in Europe, so it means he can also do well in Europe,” Pitso said.
Teboho scooped the man of the match award in Bafana’s 2-0 win over Morocco, where his top-drawer free kick in stoppage time sealed the deal for SA and confirmed a quarterfinal date with Cape Verde in Yamoussoukro tomorrow (10pm SA time).
Teboho had won the free kick himself after outpacing Manchester United’s Sofyan Amrabat, who resorted to pushing him, leaving the referee with no choice but to send him off. Teboho had already been dominating Amrabat in the midfield before the red card incident.
Pitso thinks discipline and modesty are some of the traits that make his “boy” Teboho special.
“My boy is so disciplined… he doesn’t have many friends. Teboho respects his craft and he lives a clean life. He still considers himself a kid and he doesn’t want to be seen as a hero and that’s why he’s shining like this,” said Pitso, who’s not related to the Bafana star.
