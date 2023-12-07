×

Soccer

Margeman admits SuperSport now face a must-win tie

Matsatsantsa look for first CAF point as they visit Benghazi

07 December 2023 - 06:35
Neville Khoza Journalist
SuperSport's Grant Margeman is condfident the team will turn the corner
Image: Gallo Images/Philip Maeta
SuperSport's Grant Margeman is condfident the team will turn the corner
Image: Gallo Images/Philip Maeta

SuperSport United midfielder Grant Margeman admitted that their CAF Confederation Cup match against Al Hilal Benghazi of Libya in the group stages on Sunday (6pm) at Martyrs of February Stadium is a must-win if they are to have any chance of progressing to the knockout stage.

Matsatsantsa a Pitori suffered defeats in their opening two matches of group A to Morden Future and USM Alger and remained bottom of the group.

Benghazi also lost their two matches and will also be eyeing their first points against SuperSport at home on Sunday.

“It’s going to be a difficult match also because we will be away from home and we didn’t start our CAF campaign well,” Margeman told Sowetan yesterday.

“I think for us is to make sure we go there and be focused. It’s going to be a tough match, but we have to make sure we work hard, play as a team and hopefully, we can come back with some points.

“We have to start picking up points. I think it’s a must-win for us. We want to make sure that we progress to the knockout stage.

“I think this match can really kick-start our campaign, so it’s going to be an important game for us.”

Margeman, 25, also highlighted where they have been getting it wrong as they have not won in five matches across all competitions.

The last time they registered a victory was on November 1, when they edged TS Galaxy 3-2 in the DStv Premiership fixture at Mbombela Stadium.

“We have to make sure that we start keeping clean sheets like we have been doing at the beginning of the season to give ourselves a chance of winning,” he said.

“We’ve been conceding soft goals, so we have to do better in defending. That has been our downfall and we have to score more goals. We have not been scoring enough so far.”

Gavin Hunt’s charges have also not scored in their last three matches and will be desperate to end that.

