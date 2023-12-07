Manganyi optimistic as Royal face Bay in KZN relegation derby

With only four points separating Royal AM and Richards Bay in the danger zone, both teams are expected to have a go at each other when they meet in the DStv Premiership match at Harry Gwala Stadium on Sunday (3.30pm).
Thwihli Thwahla head into the game sitting 14th on the log table with Bay 15th and a win for either side will go a long way as they look to move from the relegation zone.
Royal beat struggling Cape Town Spurs 2-1 in their last match and will be eager to build on that against the Natal Richboyz.
Royal captain Samuel Manganyi expects a tough encounter with Bay coming into this fixture on the back of a 3-0 defeat to Stellenbosch in the Carling Knockout semi-final this past weekend.
“It’s going to be a difficult one because you know a KZN derby is always difficult whether you are in form or not and the fact that both teams need the three points,” Manganyi told the club media department.
“You can see at the moment where we are in the log standings. It is not good. So, it is going to be a difficult game.
“Since the Motsepe Foundation Championship days, there has been a rivalry between the two, we just need to get there and work hard and if we can keep on doing that, we can do better actually.”
Manganyi added that if they can continue with the same attitude they showed when they beat Spurs in their previous match, then they won’t have any problems as they look for successive victories.
“I think working hard and team spirit is helping at this point in time. If we can keep on doing that and emulating what we have been doing in our previous games, I think we can do better,” he said.
“We really want to turn Harry Gwala stadium into our fortress. The support that we get is huge. So, if we can win more games, it will be better for us.
“We want to play good football and work hard and we appeal to our fans to come in numbers and support us.”
Fixtures
Friday: Stellenbosch v CPT, Danie Craven (7.30pm).
Saturday: Polokwane v Chiefs, Peter Mokaba (3.30pm); Chippa v Arrows, Nelson Mandela Bay (5.45pm); Pirates v Galaxy, Orlando, (8pm).
Sunday: Royal v Bay, Harry Gwala (3.30pm)
Manganyi optimistic as Royal face Bay in KZN relegation derby
Skipper banks on home form to get team back on track
