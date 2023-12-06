Sekhukhune United coach Lehlohonolo Seema has suggested he's faced with a selection poser for tonight's league match against his former side, Chippa United, after his fringe players impressed in their last outing against Diables Noirs.
Sekhukhune host Chippa in the league at Peter Mokaba Stadium (7.30pm). Babina Noko head into this fixture off the back of a 2-1 victory over Noirs of Congo Brazzaville in the CAF Confederation Cup on Sunday at the same venue.
On Sunday, Seema rested a few of Babina Noko's usual suspects. Talismanic central midfielder Kamohelo Mokotjo was an unused substitute, while his midfield partner Jamie Webber and the side's leading scorer Chibuike Ohizu started off the bench.
The men who scored the all-important goals on the day to give Sekhukhune their first ever win in the Confed Cup group phase, Kamohelo Sithole and Siphesihle Mkhize, started as the two midfielders ahead of Mokotjo and Webber, while fringe striker Tashreeq Morris spearheaded the attack ahead of Ohizu.
While Mkhize had started several previous games but not as many as Mokotjo and Webber have this season, Sithole and Morris were starting for the first time across all competitions in the current term.
"We are happy with some of the players who were given a chance against Noirs. They raised their hands,'' Seema said.
"They are pushing and knocking to say, 'give us more minutes even in the next games because we deserve to start again'. This is a good headache but we have to box smart because there are a lot of games ahead of us and we can't afford to risk injuries and fatigue.''
Sekhukhune were also in Morocco that other Sunday, where they lost 2-0 to RSB Berkane in their Confed Cup Group D opener. On the other hand, Chippa last played 25 days ago, when they drew goalless at home to Stellenbosch in the league.
Seema spoilt for choice as his boys face Chippa
Sekhukhune have Mokotjo, Webber and Ohizu all ready
Image: Gallo Images/Philip Maeta
Sekhukhune United coach Lehlohonolo Seema has suggested he's faced with a selection poser for tonight's league match against his former side, Chippa United, after his fringe players impressed in their last outing against Diables Noirs.
Sekhukhune host Chippa in the league at Peter Mokaba Stadium (7.30pm). Babina Noko head into this fixture off the back of a 2-1 victory over Noirs of Congo Brazzaville in the CAF Confederation Cup on Sunday at the same venue.
On Sunday, Seema rested a few of Babina Noko's usual suspects. Talismanic central midfielder Kamohelo Mokotjo was an unused substitute, while his midfield partner Jamie Webber and the side's leading scorer Chibuike Ohizu started off the bench.
The men who scored the all-important goals on the day to give Sekhukhune their first ever win in the Confed Cup group phase, Kamohelo Sithole and Siphesihle Mkhize, started as the two midfielders ahead of Mokotjo and Webber, while fringe striker Tashreeq Morris spearheaded the attack ahead of Ohizu.
While Mkhize had started several previous games but not as many as Mokotjo and Webber have this season, Sithole and Morris were starting for the first time across all competitions in the current term.
"We are happy with some of the players who were given a chance against Noirs. They raised their hands,'' Seema said.
"They are pushing and knocking to say, 'give us more minutes even in the next games because we deserve to start again'. This is a good headache but we have to box smart because there are a lot of games ahead of us and we can't afford to risk injuries and fatigue.''
Sekhukhune were also in Morocco that other Sunday, where they lost 2-0 to RSB Berkane in their Confed Cup Group D opener. On the other hand, Chippa last played 25 days ago, when they drew goalless at home to Stellenbosch in the league.
Hunt concerned after SuperSport lose second match in CAF openers
Mokwena gracious in Sundowns’ defeat
Coach Martin targets five points by Christmas as AmaZulu face Sundowns
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos