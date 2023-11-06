Sekhukhune aim to bounce back against struggling Pirates

Under pressure Sekhukhune United coach Brandon Truter is eyeing Orlando Pirates’ scalp for redemption.
Sekhukhune were elbowed out of the Carling Knockout quarterfinals by TS Galaxy on penalties at Peter Mokaba Stadium at the weekend. Sekhukhune’s elimination further puts Truter’s future in doubt as he had already been rumoured to be living on borrowed time amid their dire league form.
Babina Noko will have to put the cup agony behind them in a blink of an eye as they travel to Orlando Stadium tomorrow to face Pirates (7.30pm), who were also eliminated from the same tournament’s last four by Richards Bay in a similar fashion on the same day.
“Pirates present a big opportunity... they are also a team that struggles at the moment. Our league form hasn’t been good as well, so it’s two teams who’ll be cautious on Tuesday,” Truter said.
“We are going to Orlando and we have to be mindful that [we are facing] Pirates at home. [However] we have to stop the rot somewhere.”
The last time Babina Noko visited Pirates at Orlando Stadium they were hit for five, without answering in the MTN8 quarterfinals back in August. This appears to be still haunting Truter.
“Last time we were in Orlando it was a nightmare for us, it was a massacre, so that also still sticks in the back of our minds. We want to go there and give a good account of ourselves and not get murdered like we did last time,” the Sekhukhune mentor said.
Analysing how they got it wrong against Galaxy at Peter Mokaba Stadium, Truter felt most of his players didn't come to the party at all, insisting all wasn't lost as they still have the CAF Confederation Cup and the Nedbank Cup to try and win something this term.
“It wasn’t a good performance to be honest. We had too many players with below-par performances tonight but even as average as we were today, I still think we could have sneaked a win,” Truter said.
“We have to quickly put this behind us. There are still other cups to play for but for now we have to focus on the league, where our form has also not been good.”
Sekhukhune aim to bounce back against struggling Pirates
Truter says there are still more cups to play for after Carling Knockout loss
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Under pressure Sekhukhune United coach Brandon Truter is eyeing Orlando Pirates’ scalp for redemption.
Sekhukhune were elbowed out of the Carling Knockout quarterfinals by TS Galaxy on penalties at Peter Mokaba Stadium at the weekend. Sekhukhune’s elimination further puts Truter’s future in doubt as he had already been rumoured to be living on borrowed time amid their dire league form.
Babina Noko will have to put the cup agony behind them in a blink of an eye as they travel to Orlando Stadium tomorrow to face Pirates (7.30pm), who were also eliminated from the same tournament’s last four by Richards Bay in a similar fashion on the same day.
“Pirates present a big opportunity... they are also a team that struggles at the moment. Our league form hasn’t been good as well, so it’s two teams who’ll be cautious on Tuesday,” Truter said.
“We are going to Orlando and we have to be mindful that [we are facing] Pirates at home. [However] we have to stop the rot somewhere.”
The last time Babina Noko visited Pirates at Orlando Stadium they were hit for five, without answering in the MTN8 quarterfinals back in August. This appears to be still haunting Truter.
“Last time we were in Orlando it was a nightmare for us, it was a massacre, so that also still sticks in the back of our minds. We want to go there and give a good account of ourselves and not get murdered like we did last time,” the Sekhukhune mentor said.
Analysing how they got it wrong against Galaxy at Peter Mokaba Stadium, Truter felt most of his players didn't come to the party at all, insisting all wasn't lost as they still have the CAF Confederation Cup and the Nedbank Cup to try and win something this term.
“It wasn’t a good performance to be honest. We had too many players with below-par performances tonight but even as average as we were today, I still think we could have sneaked a win,” Truter said.
“We have to quickly put this behind us. There are still other cups to play for but for now we have to focus on the league, where our form has also not been good.”
Riveiro rues missed chances as Pirates run out of steam
Rayners plans to spend a portion of his R200K Carling winnings on teammates
Ramovic amazed at how PSL congested Galaxy’s fixtures
AmaZulu coach beats chest after win over Arrows
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos