Soccer

Rayners plans to spend a portion of his R200K Carling winnings on teammates

04 November 2023 - 11:08
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Iqraam Rayners of Stellenbosch FC celebrates goal with team mates during the Carling Knockout, quarter final match between Polokwane City and Stellenbosch FC at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on November 03, 2023 in Polokwane, South Africa.
Image: Philip Maeta

Stellenbosch star Iqraam Rayners won't enjoy his R200,000 Carling Knockout cheques without his teammates, planning a braai and team-building activities with them as a token of appreciation.

Rayners walked away with his second R100,000 cheque in the space of two weeks when he was voted man of the match in Stellenbosch's 2-0 win over Polokwane City in the Carling Knockout last eight tie at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Friday.

Rayners scored Stellies' opener just seven minutes into the game, before Devin Titus doubled the advantage nine minutes later. The Stellies striker was also the man of the match when they beat Chippa United 2-1 away in the competition's first round a fortnight ago. 

"I am feeling good [after winning the R100,000 man of the match cheque]. Obviously I am going to give the guys something off the two man of the match cheques. I am going to give them a nice braai after our last game [before the Fifa break] against Chippa United [away on November 11], just to enjoy the moment,'' Rayners said after the game.

"We are going to have a nice team building [event]...we'll do something, maybe paintball or something off the field to turn the guys' minds off."

Rayners said Stellies' values are based on togetherness, hence he aims to appreciate his teammates by spending on them.

"This team is built on camaraderie...we keep the guys together, we enjoy each other's company. The coaches also talk to the players and that's how we stay together and that's how we go forward and fight for the results,'' Rayners said.

In the Carling Knockout, the man of the match is voted for by the fans. This has sparked controversy, as in most cases, the fans have chosen the players they like even when they had hardly impressed on the pitch. Rayners said he didn't really care how the man of the match criteria was decided.

"I don't know how it works, [and I don't know] who votes for me. I just play and fight for the team and get the results, that's all I want to do,'' the Stellies star said.

