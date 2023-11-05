Ramovic amazed at how PSL congested Galaxy’s fixtures

TS Galaxy coach Sead Ramovic was left dumbfounded by how the PSL congested their fixture programme ahead of their Carling Knockout quarterfinal against Sekhukhune United.
Despite having played and lost 3-2 at home to SuperSport United in the league on Wednesday, Galaxy still put in a decent shift to see off Sekhukhune United on penalties in the Carling Knockout last eight tie at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday night.
The game ended goalless after extra time before the Rockets claimed a 4-2 penalty shootout victory.
“All of us we don't know what they [the PSL] do, to be honest because if you play on a Sunday [the previous Sunday, where they won 2-0 in the league at home] against a tough team like Sekhukhune and you play another tough game on Wednesday [against SuperSport] and again you play Saturday [against Sekhukhune again in the Carling Knockout now], it's very difficult,'' Ramovic bemoaned.
As tough as he says it was, the Galaxy coach was impressed with how his players went about their business. Galaxy visit Swallows for a league clash at Dobsonville Stadium on Wednesday. Ramovic targets the fixture against the Birds to cement their top eight slot as they are currently eighth on the table.
"This was our third game in six days, it's not easy but I am absolutely proud of my players' great attitude. It's not easy to put this kind of energy in this kind of game, having played two days ago against another tough opponent SuperSport, where we were so unlucky to lose,'' Ramovic said.
"We have a goal to be in the top eight. We will try our best to have a good game on Wednesday.''
Galaxy will learn their Carling Knockout semifinals rivals on Monday night when the draw is conducted at SuperSport Randburg studios. Stellenbosch, Richards Bay and AmaZulu are the teams in the last four after all the big games were eliminated.
"Even if people may think that because Pirates, Sundowns and Chiefs are out it'll be easy to win this cup, we give the biggest respect because all the remaining teams are tough as well, hence they are in the semifinals,'' the Rockets coach said.
Ramovic amazed at how PSL congested Galaxy’s fixtures
Image: Gallo Images/Philip Maeta
