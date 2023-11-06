×

AmaZulu coach beats chest after win over Arrows

‘I believe we can lift this trophy for club’

06 November 2023 - 07:37
Neville Khoza Journalist
Thembela Sikhakhane of AmaZulu FC during the Carling Knockout, Quarter Final match between AmaZulu FC and Golden Arrows on Saturday
Image: Gallo Images/Darren Stewart

After their impressive 3-0 victory over Golden Arrows in the Carling Knockout quarterfinal on Saturday, AmaZulu coach Pablo Franco has warned that his side is now capable of beating anyone in the DStv Premiership.

Junior Dion’s hat-trick in the first half at Moses Mabhida Stadium was enough to send Usuthu through to the semifinal, giving them a chance of winning the silverware.

Franco was full of praise for his side especially with the manner they beat Arrows, and he now believes they can go all the way and win the title.

“We can beat any team. We played Kaizer Chiefs and we beat them away in the knockout stage and we played against the in-form team in the league, who were performing well, and we hammered them in the first half,” Franco said.

“I have to give credit to the players as they [Arrows] were beating top teams in this league. I believe that we can lift this trophy for the club.”

Though he feels his side is not yet at a level he wants them to be, he is happy with the progress he sees.

“We are still far from the level I think we can reach, but I’m still seeing areas of improvement and seeing probably some need for the squad we have to reinforce the team,” he said.

“We are improving, but what you saw against Arrows is not going to be a reality for the upcoming games.

“It’s only for one day and we need to keep on working and believe we can improve more. This is the ambition I have as a coach.”

Meanwhile, Arrows coach Mabhuthi Khenyeza was disappointed with the results as he felt his side should have done better.

“We have been winning, it’s part of football. We have to take it, it’s okay,” Khenyeza said.

“They scored three in the first half and in the second half, it was a different story. But I think we have learnt from our mistakes in the first half and we tried to rectify them at half time.

“We changed our formation and we got a couple of opportunities and if we had scored one or two, we should have been back to the game.

“But we take it like we did with the wins when we were winning.”

