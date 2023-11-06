Riveiro rues missed chances as Pirates run out of steam

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro is finding it hard to understand why his side has not found the back of the net recently.
In their last four matches, the Buccaneers have only found the back of the net twice against Cape Town Spurs during their 2-1 defeat last week and Polokwane City in their 1-1 draw.
They played to a goalless draw against AmaZulu in the league and Richards Bay in the Carling Knockout on Saturday before losing on penalties to be knocked out of the competition.
Speaking after the defeat to Bay, Riveiro said his side should be scoring from the chances they are creating, but he did not know why they were not using their opportunities.
“We had an excellent August early in the season. Everything was going well, we managed to win games and now we are creating a lot and our numbers right now are huge and it is difficult to explain how we are finishing the games with zero goals,” Riveiro explained to the media.
"We are unlucky and this game is about putting the ball at the back of the net. We are missing that part of the game and it is in our hands to continue and change things to make it work.”
Riveiro has won three cup finals in succession before their defeat to Richards Bay, his first in domestic competitions.
Recently, the Spaniard has been struggling to come up with solutions for teams who come with a low-block approach as they are finding it difficult to score.
“If you are playing every three days and you are winning, the mood is different and the mentality is different and if you are not getting results playing every two days, it's tough," he said.
"The level they showed today, the commitment with our process was excellent, but we didn't get the result, that's why we are out."
With some sections of supporters starting to call for his head, Riveiro, however, remains optimistic that he still has their backing.
"I don't have an opinion about the fans. We lost today [Saturday]. They must be upset. Even when we win, the fans will be upset because I didn't play this player and played the other one. Everyone has an opinion on football, even you guys.”
Pirates will look to bounce back to winning ways when they host Sekhukhune United tomorrow at Orlando Stadium.
Riveiro rues missed chances as Pirates run out of steam
‘We create lot of opportunities, but we finish games with zero goals’
Image: Gallo images/Gerhard Duraan
