Struggle stalwart Aziz Pahad dies aged 82

By TimesLIVE - 28 September 2023 - 07:32
Struggle stalwart. Aziz Pahad died on Wednesday at the age of 82.
Struggle stalwart and former MP Aziz Goolam Hoosein Pahad died on Wednesday evening.

He was 82.

“A patriot, freedom fighter and servant of the people throughout his life, former deputy minister Pahad was a dedicated member of the ANC, a brilliant diplomat and strategist who served as an MP and deputy minister for international relations from 1994 to 2008,” his family said in a statement.

Pahad is survived by his wife Angina, brother, children, his granddaughter and extended family members.

The family said funeral arrangements would be communicated in due course. 

